A Plan To Make Malta Electric Car Ready And Replace Thousands Of Parking Spaces With Chargers

There’s no doubt that Malta’s road infrastructure will have to undergo huge changes in the coming years to make electric cars the norm and ensure the country meets its national carbon neutrality targets.

With this in mind, the Local Councils’ Association has come up with an eight-point plan to aid in this transition, which it is set to release in the coming days.



These are the points the LCA identified.

1. Realise that electric vehicles will drastically reduce carbon dioxide emissions but won’t solve problems related to Malta’s traffic congestion and parking shortage woes. Therefore, a broader national strategy is required reduce the total number of vehicles on the road.

2. Electric vehicles must be viewed as part of a future where multi-modal and shared transport is commonplace, with smart algorithms helping people realise how to best arrive from A to B in the fastest, cheapest and most environmentally aware manner

3. A national sustainable mobility policy must be set up and clearly communicated to all stakeholders, to ensure its goals are adapted on a regional, local and neighbourhood level.