Daniel Bogdanovic’s Release From Arrest To Play Football Match Shows Abuse Of Power Is Nothing New 

Abuse of power and political connections is nothing new to Malta. And while Education Minister Justyne Caruana could be facing a criminal investigation for handing her boyfriend, Daniel Bogdanovic, a €15,000 contract for work he never did, it’s not the first rodeo for the former footballer.

In 2016, Bogdanovic was arrested over a domestic violence incident but was released to play against his team’s arch-rivals soon after his coach, who served as Ian Borg’s chief of staff, called up a Police Assistant Commissioner to intervene.

On Friday 29th October at 7pm, Bogdanovic’s then-wife and her brother reported the footballer to police in Victoria over a threatening message she had received from him. The contents of the SMS had been redacted in an inquiry carried out by retired AFM commander Carmel Vassallo into the issue.

He was arrested that evening and had a licensed pistol and rifle seized by police.

Inspector Edel Mary Camilleri then told Magistrate Joanne Vella Cushieri that Bogdanovic would be arraigned on Monday morning and would be kept under arrest until then.

Bogdanovic’s coach at Xewkija F.C, Jesmond Zammit, who was then chief of staff to Ian Borg, at the time Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds, contacted Assitant Commissioner Carmelo Magri on Saturday.

After the phone call, Magri suggested to Camilleri that she speak to the Magistrate to change the time over the arraignment, specifically to Sunday morning. However, the Magistrate dismissed the request, with Magri then informing Zammit that Bogdanovic would remain under arrest.

Zammit might be familiar to some. His daughter, Adreana Zammit, earned over €100,000 in direct orders within a 12-month period even though she had barely graduated from university.