Department Of Cuteness: Malta’s Information Mouthpiece Turns Focus To Sleeping Bunnies

They say there’s a time and a place for everything, and judging from the Department of Information’s official Facebook account, the time for sleeping kittens is now.

You may have missed it, but the DOI, which is tasked with providing the public with “up-to-date, comprehensive, and meaningful information on Government policies, services, and activities, as well as on matters of public interest” recently put out a call for an internet currency that’s long been valued: photos of sleeping pets.

And if anyone thinks Doris Ciantar ta’ wara l-kantuniera‘s personal photo of her sleeping chihuahua Rex isn’t “meaningful” information, the DOI is here to tell you otherwise.

Let’s dive into the best of the world of sleeping pets, as brought to you by the actual Maltese Government.

The post that sparked a country’s imagination.