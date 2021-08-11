Department Of Cuteness: Malta’s Information Mouthpiece Turns Focus To Sleeping Bunnies
They say there’s a time and a place for everything, and judging from the Department of Information’s official Facebook account, the time for sleeping kittens is now.
You may have missed it, but the DOI, which is tasked with providing the public with “up-to-date, comprehensive, and meaningful information on Government policies, services, and activities, as well as on matters of public interest” recently put out a call for an internet currency that’s long been valued: photos of sleeping pets.
And if anyone thinks Doris Ciantar ta’ wara l-kantuniera‘s personal photo of her sleeping chihuahua Rex isn’t “meaningful” information, the DOI is here to tell you otherwise.
Let’s dive into the best of the world of sleeping pets, as brought to you by the actual Maltese Government.
The post that sparked a country’s imagination.
Just check out this sleeping cat.
As well as this one.
Then check out this sleeping dog.
Then get momentarily confused by this image of two sleeping dogs.
This tegu may not technically be asleep, but hey, why stick to the theme right? Dude looks too legit not to post.
And it ain’t all furry friends – check out this sleepy owl, courtesy of the government.
And there was even a teachable moment amidst the cuteness overload.
In all seriousness – it’s actually a bit refreshing to see a government department show a bit of a lighter side to it, and most people online were loving it.
And nobody is complaining about seeing more cute pet images on their social media feed, least of all me.
However, with the entire Maltese entertainment industry decimated, countless people stranded in Malta and abroad because of the authorities’ indecisiveness, and climate change leading to unprecedented 14-hour long power cuts during the peak of summer leading to families taking their newborn babies to their A/C’d cars in the middle of the night for some respite, we do begin to wonder what they were thinking.
There is a time and place for everything. And right now, it’s apparently cute pet time.
All images via DOI’s Facebook page
