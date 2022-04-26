Edward De Bono’s Will Reveals Intimate Details On Scholar’s Life According To Guardian Report

A report by The Guardian has revealed new intimate details about the late scholar, author, mental strategist and inventor of the term “lateral thinking”, Edward de Bono. De Bono’s last will and testament may perhaps be one of the most confusing of his works yet, leaving many puzzled. It was assumed that de Bono was a man who was rather wealthy, due to his international chain of courses, “self-help empire” and multiple institutions and foundations set up under his name. However, according to an article by the Guardian, it seems at the time of his death last summer, he passed away with just £11,900 to his name.

De Bono, who wrote some 68 books in his lifetime, also specifically asked his lawyers to ensure that his former co-author Daniela Bartoli, a student of philosophy and the chief executive of his foundation, would not benefit from his estate. Bartoli was the co-author of his book “The Love of Two Cockroaches”. His will also shows that he intended to make a payment of £40,000 to his personal assistant, Patricia “Paddy” Hills, on the condition that she made no other claims to his estate and cooperates with his executors. Presumably, at the time the will was written in 2018, de Bono believed he could afford this sum of money.

Another shocking discovery made through the will was that he had more children than the public actually knew of. In the will, de Bono names four children to inherit the rest of his estate. Two of the children he named in the will are Charles and Casper de Bono, who he shared with his wife Josephine Hall White. The other two children include Edward Szekely, who also goes by Edward de Bono, son of Magdalena Szekely, and a daughter, Juliana Pars, daughter of Donna Pars. According to the Guardian, Juliana is currently living in London and studying at Cambridge University. Are you familiar with de Bono’s work?