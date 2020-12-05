Eight Unbelievable Facts We Found Out About Drink Driving In Malta

If you don’t do it yourself, you at least know someone who does. Driving under the influence is endemic in Maltese society to the point where it is a widely accepted practice despite the enormous ramifications it poses.

Only five out of every 11,866 drivers stopped are actually subject to a breathalyser test on the road, so it’s easy to see why.

To put things into perspective, under Maltese law, the limit for drinking and driving is 0.5g/l for regular drivers and 02.g/l for motorcyclists, taxi drivers and other specialist drivers.

That’s the equivalent of one small beer for the former and half a shot for the latter. If you’ve drunk more than that, you’re driving under the influence and should face legal consequences.

The keyword here is should. Strict DUI laws are only strict if enforced and, after taking a look at these statistics, it seems like there’s not much of that happening.

Lovin Malta looked at statistics on drink driving over the past three years, including the number of roadblocks and breathalysers taken in each district, and we found at least nine figures that left us shocked.

These are the nine unbelievable facts we found out about drink driving in Malta.

1. Only 26 breathalysers have been carried out in St Julians and San Ġwann over the past three years

That’s in Malta’s most party-centric region, Paceville, which is known for its nightclubs, bars and notorious street brawls.

The district also has police officers stationed in the square every night to keep the peace.