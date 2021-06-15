How COVID-19 Is Rapidly Changing Workplace Trends In Malta

One of Malta’s leading employment websites has given its personal insight into how attitudes towards how we work are changing rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic with concepts like remote working hitting the mainstream.

A series of online polls by keepmeposted have revealed new trends among the workforce, potentially reflecting changing attitudes on a much wider scale among both employees and employers.

keepmeposted’s polls indicate that many would continue to work if they did not need the money, showing that satisfaction in a job that gives them purpose and a sense of self could be far more important than that massive pay package.

In fact, their polls showed that many would actually be willing to take a significant pay cut if it meant that they could get the job of their dreams,

What keepmeposted feels this could reflect an idea that the majority of respondents are actually not in a job that they love – adding that it’s clear that salaries might not be the driving force in keeping someone in their position.

The polls also seem to show that remote working is certainly taking a foothold in the country, particularly amongst employees. The vast majority of respondents said that commuting and location are important factors when considering looking for a job. However, why they would do so is still not entirely clear, with keepmeposted suggesting that it could be that higher-end employees could be pickier, whereas those on the lower end would be less tricky.

However, the polls do show that traffic is a real problem for many and could actually help influence job choices. Remote working could help solve there.

There is a caveat. Many working from home are finding it hard to distinguish between working hours and office hours. Despite a drop in leave during the pandemic, many said that they still needed to take time off when working from home. What it does show is that participants at least feel very strongly about a work-life balance.

Many even said that employers should cover some of the costs of working remotely, particularly in jobs that require sophisticated set-ups.

Meanwhile, those who were against said that working from home actually decreases costs for employees on other expenses like fuel or daily lunches. To counter, some in favour, said that the employers are also saving money on things like electricity and water bills.

When it came to job hunting, something which is all too common during the pandemic, the majority of respondents said that finding actual jobs to apply for was the hardest part of the job search.

This presents a puzzling analysis since social media is regularly strewn with job applications. keepmeposted suggests that it could be a myriad of things – like issues with the job description or qualifications employers expect for the job they are advertising.

On the other hand – candidates may be more particular on what they wanted to do.

Unsurprisingly, keepmeposted’s polls unveiled that the majority of people work in jobs that is not in the area they studied for. keepmeposted believes the results could indicate a number of things – including whether candidates are choosing specialised courses, whether their areas of study paid well enough, or whether people regularly decided to change career paths.

When it comes to COVID-19, specifically, it seems many are also ready to start travelling again – with most agreeing that relationships are better built in-person, even if communications platforms have allowed many businesses to keep in touch. Still, the majority will revert back to their old ways once the pandemic is over.

It remains to be seen when businesses will be back in full swing – however, changing trends and attitudes means that the sector is ready for major changes once everything resumes as normal.