Konrad Mizzi Faces An Intense Grilling, But Who Are The Powerful Lawyers Shielding The Former Minister?
Konrad Mizzi, save any further last-minute delays, will be facing Parliament’s public accounts committee to answer questions over the controversial Electrogas deal.
An eager nation will watch Mizzi, but with two lawyers with far-reaching influence by his side, many worry crucial questions will be met with silence.
Mizzi, while resigning in disgrace in the wake of the political crisis that unravelled after Electrogas shareholder, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has remained relatively unscathed since the day of reckoning.
He has certainly paid the price politically, despite remaining an MP. But many still ask how Mizzi has so far been able to evade criminal charges, especially given his role in some of the most allegedly corrupt deals under Joseph Muscat’s administration, from Electrogas to Vitals to Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.
Mizzi has been interrogated on several occasions by the newly formed Financial Crimes Investigation Department, which has reopened countless cases of alleged financial crime that were long left untouched under the stewardship of Ian Abdilla. Still, he is yet to be charged.
Sources point to the work of his lawyers, former magistrate and current Freemason Carol Peralta and Jean-Paul Sammut, the lawyer who at one point served as the CEO of Charles ‘Caqnu’ Polidano’s Montekristo Estate.
The pair have worked tirelessly to shield Mizzi, but for how much longer?
Peralta, who resigned as a magistrate in 2015, has been a senior freemason at the Leinster Lodge No 387 since the 1990s. The lodge would meet at the Villa Blye in Paola.
He was first revealed to be part of the masonic brotherhood by Alternattiva – the former newspaper of Alternattiva Demokratika. He had appeared on a letter of the masonic brotherhood three days after being appointed a magistrate. He has never denied being a freemason and appeared on a freemason list as of 2015.
Freemasonry has been linked to the Daphne Caruana Galizia case, with middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma claiming that the group could be linked to the murder.
Peralta was a controversial figure during his time with the judiciary beyond alleged links to a Masonic lodge, notably holding a Christmas party within his courtroom and ordering the arrest of a journalist.
Peralta has survived two impeachment motions.
The first was put forward by then-MP and current judge Wenzu Mintoff in 1990. Peralta had courted controversy for granting ownership rights to a property in Qala overnight. The property was later sold to a fellow magistrate.
Then-Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami led a second attempt in December 1994. However, the Commission for the Administration of Justice rejected his attempt.
Peralta left Malta in 2003 with 283 pending magisterial inquiries. He then served eight years in war crimes tribunals as part of the UN mission in Kosovo. He returned to Maltese courts in 2012 and stepped down in 2015.
More recently, he has been in the news for submitting a planning application for the construction of a three-star hotel on 5,500 square metres of land outside the development zone (ODZ) in Mellieħa.
Sammut, on the other hand, has been able to keep a far lower profile. A former legal advisor and eventual CEO for Polidano, Sammut has been building his own private practice over the last few years.
He emerged in the news early in 2021 after revelations that he tried to bring Julian Hofstra, the Dutch national linked to sensational claims over Dalligate, alleged Melvin Theuma recordings, and Mizzi himself, on board as a client.
Hofstra and Sammut’s relationship stretches back to December, with the latter allegedly organising a meeting with Hofstra and members of the MSS. Sammut claims that Hofstra was the one to contact him. He has since ceased communications with Hofstra.
It remains to be seen whether Mizzi’s session in front of the PAC will result in any major step forwards towards the truth. Let’s see if Mizzi’s lawyers conjure up another Houdini act.
