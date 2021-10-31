Konrad Mizzi Faces An Intense Grilling, But Who Are The Powerful Lawyers Shielding The Former Minister?

Konrad Mizzi, save any further last-minute delays, will be facing Parliament’s public accounts committee to answer questions over the controversial Electrogas deal.

An eager nation will watch Mizzi, but with two lawyers with far-reaching influence by his side, many worry crucial questions will be met with silence.



Mizzi, while resigning in disgrace in the wake of the political crisis that unravelled after Electrogas shareholder, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has remained relatively unscathed since the day of reckoning.



He has certainly paid the price politically, despite remaining an MP. But many still ask how Mizzi has so far been able to evade criminal charges, especially given his role in some of the most allegedly corrupt deals under Joseph Muscat’s administration, from Electrogas to Vitals to Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.



Mizzi has been interrogated on several occasions by the newly formed Financial Crimes Investigation Department, which has reopened countless cases of alleged financial crime that were long left untouched under the stewardship of Ian Abdilla. Still, he is yet to be charged.



Sources point to the work of his lawyers, former magistrate and current Freemason Carol Peralta and Jean-Paul Sammut, the lawyer who at one point served as the CEO of Charles ‘Caqnu’ Polidano’s Montekristo Estate.

The pair have worked tirelessly to shield Mizzi, but for how much longer?

