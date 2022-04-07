New MPs Incoming: These Are The Six PL Women Candidates Set To Be Elected Via Gender Quota 

Six PL women candidates will get a second bite at the cherry after today’s causal election results, with the gender quota rule set to kick in for the first time. Although the MPs elected via quota will only be announced following the PN’s casual elections on Tuesday, this is now a mere formality. As per the rules of the gender corrective mechanism, these are the six PL candidates who will make it to Parliament. 1. Alicia Bugeja Said



A fishing researcher and scientist who has a PhD in Biodiversity Management and Human Ecology and who was recently a Director of Fisheries within the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture. 2. Cressida Galea



A 25-year-old economist who has already worked on a national study aimed at clamping down on poverty and whose political journey started out at the PL’s women training academy LEAD. She will be the “Baby of the House” (the youngest MP) as it stands, although that will probably change following the PN’s casual elections next week. 3. Abigail Camilleri

A Gozitan teacher who gave a passionate speech at a PL rally during the election campaign in which she ripped into PN leader Bernard Grech for passing a joke that he will turn Labour’s headquarters into ODZ land. 4. Amanda Spiteri Grech



A lawyer and former ONE News journalist who had urged society to elect more women into Parliament during the campaign, as part of a shift away from the mindset that some jobs are gender-based. 5. Naomi Cachia



A lawyer and former leader of Labour’s youth wing who had some involvement in the government’s process to legalise cannabis. She also featured in a Lovin Malta video on the harassment female politicians face online. 6. Davina Sammut Hili



An EU funds officer and the mayor of Floriana, Sammut Hili was one of the first people to endorse a proposal to pedestrianise Triq Sant Anna, which the PL ended up including in its electoral manifesto.

Under the gender corrective mechanism, up to 12 seats can be added if the less represented gender, in this case, women, make up less than 40% of parliament. Each party can add up to six seats each. Unelected female candidates will be ranked according to the number of votes they received by the time they were knocked out of the race and picked accordingly. Are you excited to see any of these new MPs in action?