Malta’s Parliament Finally Has Its First Pro-Choice Bill, Here’s What It’s Proposing 

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia rocked the nation when in Parliament she tabled a Bill to decriminalise abortion. The issue is in many respects Malta’s last remaining major taboo subject, so much so that politicians from both sides of the political divide won’t touch it with a barge pole. Farrugia’s Bill proposes changes to provisions in the Criminal Code that make abortion or assisting in an abortion illegal, and this includes any doctor informing their patient that abortion is an option.

What does the current law say about abortions in Malta? Abortion is illegal in Malta in terms of Articles 241 – 243A of the Criminal Code. Article 241 states that anyone who in any way causes a woman to miscarry is guilty of a crime punishable by no less than 18 months in prison. This also applies to women who cause their own miscarriages. Moreover, if in the process of carrying out an abortion, the woman dies or is seriously injured, the person carrying out the abortion will be liable to the same punishment applicable to willful homicide or wilful bodily harm, as per Article 242.

The Bill was tabled by Independent MP Marlene Farrugia

The next provision of the Criminal Code that relates to abortion is 243, which specifically criminalises medical professionals if they prescribe or administer abortive medication. Those found guilty of doing so face a prison sentence of between 18 months and four years as well as the loss of their license to practice. The final provision of the law that deals with abortion, Article 243A, covers instances where a woman miscarries as a result of someone else’s negligence, including by professionals. This carries a prison term of up to six months or a fine of €2,300.

What is the Bill proposing? The Bill proposes repealing all of these provisions and replacing them with a clause criminalising forced abortion, meaning instances where abortion is carried out without the woman’s full and informed consent. This is ironic considering the fact that in 2018, Farrugia’s PD had voiced reservations about the Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Act, on the basis of a similar clause about forced abortion and forced sterilization, which the party had claimed would open the door to the decriminalisation of abortion. In fact, Farrugia tabling such a Bill was unexpected, given her past positions against abortion. Farrugia had also opposed the introduction of the morning-after pill.

What about that final note? The Bill also includes a ‘Reasons and Objectives’ section at the bottom which states the following: “The purpose of this Bill is to ensure that no persons or medical professionals are criminalized for choices pertaining to their medical health and/or the provision of medical assistance in order to safeguard it. It is further noted that culpable negligence as expounded in Article 243A is already covered by articles dealing with involuntary homicide and bodily harm as found in Article 225 and 226 of the Criminal Code.” The latter part of this note basically states that miscarriages resulting from negligence would still be criminal offences in terms of the law under Articles 225 and 226, regarding involuntary homicide and involuntary bodily harm. It would seem that whoever drafted the Bill is suggesting that there need not be any provision in the law covering the termination of a pregnancy through negligence, since this is already catered for.

The note also caught the eye of Labour activist Desiree Attard, who in a Facebook post warned about the dangers of "conservatives bearing gifts". According to Attard, this sets "an incredibly dangerous precedent, implying that abortion and homicide are one and the same". "Let's legalise abortion, yes, but with a sound law and an even stronger sexual health policy. MPs running amok are not the way to do this," Attard said.