Malta’s Outdated And Bloated National Curriculum Is Setting Up Students To Fail

Malta’s students are set up to fail by a rigid national curriculum that values drowning people in a flood of outdated information over fostering a love for learning that would help them build a future after leaving school.

We cannot hide behind what’s staring us in the face any longer. Malta’s educational system is failing, whether that’s in a private, state, or church school because MATSEC is reluctant to change and modernise.

The proof is in the pudding. Despite being one the highest spenders on education per capita in the entire EU, Maltese students continue to perform poorly compared to their European counterparts.

Malta is one of the lowest achievers in three crucial areas: reading, maths, and science. A third of the country’s workforce has a secondary school education level at best, while almost 50% do not have more than the minimum six O-levels.

Still, despite the poor performance, MATSEC continues to reign over education with an iron fist, hamstringing teachers, students, and parents to follow on with their test-crazed, clumsy, and overwhelming vision.

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then Malta’s test-crazed education system has clearly lost the plot.

Beyond their core studies, children are faced with an endless stream of other subjects, with most students carrying up to 11 different subjects when approaching O-levels. When they’re younger, they can even have up to 14 different subjects, excluding extracurricular activities.

Rather than learning, information is thrown at them in the desperate hope that some of it sticks.

It’s not just the number of subjects that’s excessive, each subject has an intense syllabus that prioritises long exams and countless essays or assignments over actually understanding the material.

Malta’s test-obsessed system focuses on heavy stake exams forcing teachers to teach for the test. What that does is incentivise cramming information, which fails radically in terms of actual educational retainment.

It makes for impersonal learning, where students voices are stifled by expecting them to cram a regimented curriculum instead of learning the subject.

It almost feels like the point of the educational system is to weed out as many students as possible, rather than ensure that as many students as possible get a proper education.

Reducing the number of courses to between six and nine subjects would allow students to focus more on their learning by delving deep into the material.

At present, Malta’s educational system is like a sight-seeing tour bus, rushing through a packed schedule while failing to actually appreciate the spots you visit.