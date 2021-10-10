Metromania Is Here But A Bus Rapid Transit System Could Be The Solution To Malta’s Traffic Woes

Metromania is taking over Malta after Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled that long-awaited government-commissioned studies into an underground system will be subject to public consultation in the coming weeks. But, there is a better, much more efficient solution, that could be up and running within a few years, a bus rapid transit system.

It’s easy to see why the news has gotten so many people excited. For many Maltese people who have made use of impressive metro systems in some of Europe’s major cities, an efficient service seems to be like the most obvious solution to the country’s never-ending traffic problems.

However, while eyecatching renders have made buzz surrounding the project grow, it has led to people ignoring the most glaring problems behind the proposal.

Constructing a metro will be no easy feat and will require a multi-billion euro fund to complete. It will also need massive infrastructural and geographical changes to Malta’s current transport system, which will come at the detriment of green spaces and town centres.

Meanwhile, projections suggest it will take at least 20 years to complete, meaning that it could be decades until the country sees any benefits from the proposal, if at all with questions surrounding the long term feasibility of service gathering steam.

The truth is, one simple and efficient solution has been under our noses.