Ranked: Malta’s 17 Most Momentous Resignations In The Bloodbath That Was 2020 

In terms of political resignations, 2020 was nothing short of a political bloodbath. From two major leaders to prominent politicians and key law enforcers, many people lost their powerful positions this year. These are the top resignations of 2020, ranked in terms of how extraordinary they were at the time 17. Heathcliff Farrugia It flew under the radar somewhat, but this year saw the Malta Gaming Authority’s CEO Heathcliff Farrugia step down, along with the regulator’s chief officer of authorisations Karl Brincat Peplow. His resignation came as Malta’s gaming sector faced increased scrutiny in light of Moneyval’s assessment of Malta’s money laundering regime. 16. Miriam Dalli Dalli cruised to victory in last year’s European Parliament election, winning more votes than any other candidate. However, her time in Brussels was to be short-lived, as she soon returned to Malta to take on the role of Minister for Energy and Enterprise. With both sectors very much in the limelight, Dalli will be a Minister to look out for in 2021.

Labour MP Miriam Dalli

15. Michael Zammit Tabona Renowned businessman Michael Zammit Tabona resigned as Malta’s ambassador to Finland after he wrote a Facebook post comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler in light of the irregular migration situation. With such an undiplomatic comment as that, not even Zammit Tabona’s influence within the Labour Party could save him from the sack. 14. Marthese Portelli One of the PN’s most vocal and policy-focused MPs, Marthese Portelli suddenly announced her resignation, saying she was tired at how Maltese politics had been reduced to a battleground of insults. A few days later, she took up the new role of director-general at the Malta Developers’ Association, giving the developers’ lobby a fresh look. 13. Neville Gafa Only a few days into 2020 and Neville Gafa, a friend of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, resigned from his position of trust at the Office of the Prime Minister. It was seen as the first major decision taken by incoming Prime Minister Robert Abela and, in hindsight, would pave the way for things to come.

12. James Piscopo In what was to be the last high-profile resignation of 2020, James Piscopo resigned as CEO of the Lands Authority amidst reports that he had hid around €600,000 in an offshore bank account in Jersey. In a dodgy turn of events, it emerged that Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech had tried and failed to get this story published in the press a year earlier. 11. Justyne Caruana Only a few days after his election as Prime Minister, Robert Abela laid down the law on Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana after it was revealed that her husband, former deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta, had travelled with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to watch a Premier League football game. However, Caruana separated from Valletta shortly after her resignation and she was later reinstated to Cabinet as Education Minister. 10. PN councillors Following the recent PN leadership election, a number of Nationalist councillors loyal to outgoing leader Adrian Delia resigned from the party, although some stayed on as independent councillors. Notably, Charmaine Aquilina’s resignation left the PN without a single councillor to represent the party in Marsa while Doriana Portelli’s resignation left them with only one councillor in Birżebbuġa.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana

9. Ian Abdilla No sooner was Angelo Gafa appointed police commissioner than he removed Ian Abdilla as head of the economic crimes unit and replaced him with Alexandra Mamo. Abdilla would later admit in court to inaction on the Panama Papers and say he would do things differently a second time round. 8. Chris Cardona Chris Cardona was made to step down as PL deputy leader after he was repeatedly named in court by murder middleman Melvin Theuma in connection to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Vehemently denying Theuma’s allegations, Cardona warned his resignation would only make the middleman’s claims more believable, but Robert Abela showed him the door nevertheless. 7. Joseph Cuschieri Malta Financial Services Authority CEO Joseph Cuschieri resigned after it emerged that he had traveled to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech in 2018, in a trip funded by the businessman. Cuschieri insisted that everything was above board, but this element of closeness between Malta’s chief financial regulator and its most notorious murder suspect saw him forced out of the MFSA’s top job.

Former PL deputy leader Chris Cardona

6. Edward Scicluna One of the last remaining bulwarks of Joseph Muscat’s administration, Edward Scicluna resigned as Finance Minister after seven years in charge of the nation’s coffers. His subsequent appointment as Central Bank governor shows he’s still in the government’s good books though. 5. Adrian Delia After years of political infighting within the Nationalist Party, Adrian Delia resigned as PN leader following a leadership election against Bernard Grech which he lost heavily. By stepping down, Delia became the first-ever leader of a major Maltese political party not to contest a general election. 4. Peter Grech After ten years as Malta’s Attorney General, Peter Grech resigned a few months ago, a few months after Abela hinted that a change could be in the offing. Grech faced severe criticism for failing to take action on white-collar crime, even advising the police not to seize data related to the Panama Papers from Nexia BT’s servers. His constitutional role was also split, with the role of AG now focused on high-level prosecutions and a new State Advocate in charge of giving the government legal advice.

Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi