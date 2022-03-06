Malta and Gozo have seen quite a startling number of road traffic accidents, but why is this number so high? Just over two months into 2022, we have already seen a total of six traffic-related deaths, making that an average of two fatalities per month. Among these tragic deaths was Victor Calvagna, the founder of Puttinu Cares.

So what is causing the rise in traffic accidents? Without falling into the trap of conflating causation and correlation, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what is the cause of this rising trend. At a glance, we can speculate on what the actual inciting incident of a particular traffic accident is as follows: Is the vehicle roadworthy?

Is the road infrastructure up to scratch?

Is the driver at fault?

Is a pedestrian or passenger involved in causing the accident?

Are there other external factors that may have led up to the event?

This of course could further spiral down the rabbit hole of specifics, which are unfortunately not available to us at this time. When it comes to infrastructure is the road well-lit or are pedestrian lights functioning? And when it comes to drivers are they under the influence, were they purposefully speeding or driving recklessly, or perhaps they were on the brink of exhaustion and unable to keep their eyes open?

What can we do to keep ourselves and others safe on the road? Know your route It’s good to know what traffic is like so you’ll know what to expect when you’re on the road. Morning traffic, after school traffic, and evening traffic greatly affect Malta’s roads, so keep your eyes peeled during these times. According to data from 2021 provided by the NSO, road accidents between midday and 2.59pm made up 22.1% of the total traffic incidents of that year. Of the five fatalities in the same year, three of them were vehicles that crashed into a property and the other two were pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle. Be sure to also look out for changes in road infrastructure. If you’re a driver, is there a diversion, or have there been any roadwork alerts? If you’re a pedestrian, is the road you’re using well-lit, or have you taken the time to understand where traffic might be coming from?

Car safety and appropriate driving is paramount As a driver, it is your responsibility to ensure: Your car is in proper working order

You respect the rules of the road

You are fit to drive in the first place

Reflecting on reckless driving These numbers make you think, am I being careful as I should be when I’m going about my day? That question, together with how someone’s reckless driving can affect everyone around them is exactly what the upcoming film Uwijja explores. Written and directed by Keith Albert Tedesco, Uwijja follows John, an overworked student who, between attending classes, keeping up with university life, and working, barely has any time to rest. In Uwijja, John disappears after driving home one night. A lack of sleep? A case of reckless driving? This is what Uwijja strives to explore.

Uwijja‘s look into Malta’s driving habits is at the core of the film, as Tedesco explains. The film will premiere at the Eden Cinemas on 25th March and features a slew of local talent both behind and in front of the camera – you can soon get your hands on tickets from here. Stay safe out there, and explore the nuanced discussion behind Malta and Gozo’s relationship with reckless driving by experiencing Uwijja.

Lovin Malta is a proud media partner for Uwijja. This production was made in collaboration with Saint James Hospital, Storeroom Malta, and Anomaly Media. Music for the trailer is produced by local artist JOON. Do you think Malta has a problem with reckless driving? If you want to share your stories with us anonymously, please visit this form here.