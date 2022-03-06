Guest Post: The Social Media War And Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride”

For almost every waking hour in the past days, I have been glued to social media channels and apps that have been live-streaming the invasion of Ukraine. Most of these apps are familiar to users in Malta, like Telegram and Messenger, and those that are more popular in Eastern Europe, like Viber.

Media savvy users, like the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, broadcast their daily updates on various social media platforms. In a strange case of life imitating art, Zelenskyy, who is an actor by profession, was previously playing the role of President of Ukraine, before actually becoming one in real life.

News travels fast via dedicated channels and groups on different apps. Often, these apps get updates directly from people on the ground in Ukraine, providing a blow-by-blow account of the ongoing aggressive invasion, almost in real-time.

The immediacy brings these horrific events closer to home – generally reporting events sometimes hours ahead of what is eventually reported in mainstream media in the West.

Being raw and unverified, there is always the threat of having fake videos and false misinformation being deliberately spread by unsavory characters and groups, and sometimes inadvertently by everyone else.

There is no doubt though that most of these incoming videos are real – being familiar directly with Ukraine myself the sight of familiar buildings and cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv being brutally bombed and attacked bring about a deeply emotional reaction unlike that of watching regular news items, where the lack of familiarity maintains that distance barrier.

These videos have now settled into an almost familiar format, starting off by having witnesses stating the location, date and time of the video while filming.

People are instructed to remove geolocation tags and to wait a few minutes before posting, due to the real fear of reprisals. For not only are friends listening in to these groups and channels, but the enemy could be also.

Some of the groups are closed and need an invite, but most are open with just a link or searchable via social media. Chatbots are a permanent presence on these groups, collating and transmitting information in a perverse version of the big data analytics that I am normally familiar with.

Unfortunately you can never know where the information is being transmitted, so the precautions with time delay are real and necessary.

AI is being used to circulate fake news and deep fakes, where AI creates and touches up real video from past events to confuse and spread misinformation.

The same authentic video that is posted by people on the ground often pops up a while later on Russian news – after being doctored to convey the exact opposite news or with a spin to portray things differently on the ground.

Russian people, who generally oppose this unprovoked aggression, are being suppressed from protesting too openly and prevented from taking action to stop their own government from continuing the ongoing escalation, which is unpredictable and threatening to the safety of Ukranians and Europeans in general.

Messaging apps often provide secure message encryption, that help those that disagree, in their attempts to push back. Hacker groups, like Anonymous, have vowed to do their best to hack such sites and infrastructure being used to aid attacks directly or indirectly. Undoubtedly, ongoing cyber-attacks happening online are a major component of the new style of warmongering.

In a lot of places, warnings and alerts on apps have largely replaced old sirens announcing sir raids that in some cases have stopped working.

Families crowd into Cold War-era bomb shelters, basements or just huddle together in now non-functioning subways and metro stations. Mobile networks have proven to be resilient, offering some means of communication, whether by text, audio calls and even video when the connection is strong enough.

Recently, the Starlink system has been updated to provide coverage to Ukraine, with less power needed for the receivers and rapidly adding new capabilities to receive and send satellite data in moving cars. People who have lost touch with their loved ones have set up dedicated channels to post missing people alerts, which are particularly heart-breaking to see.

Information about supplies, train schedules and general useful contact details and information about volunteers and help are posted in messages, cloud-hosted shared documents and groups. Modern tools that everyone has been recently using to work remotely from home during the pandemic have been quickly repurposed as tools against the fog of war.

In Malta, and other countries, Facebook and Telegram groups have been setup to co-ordinate efforts an information. Facebook groups such as Ukrainians in Malta have amassed over three thousand members in the space of a few days, helping coordinate relief efforts, solicit donations more effectively and share official information amongst those who need it most.

As an Artificial Intelligence expert, some of my fears that I used to discuss rather theoretically with colleagues, are becoming a stark reality.

Consumer drones are being used not just for surveillance but also to attack people. I realized how easy it is to weaponize a drone and with a bit of programming knowledge, be able to do a lot of damage at a relatively cheap cost.

Seeing the horrors of the violence being inflicted on innocent civilians all over Ukraine, I realize that it is even more imperative for the world to ban the weaponization of AI, which would make such atrocities even easier to execute.

Robots would not give up and surrender, will not show human compassion, and will blindly obey orders given to them by leaders that do not have humanity’s interests at heart.

Witnessing this from the comfort of my home, it is obviously easier than those facing war and sudden relocation, with women and children forced to abandon their husbands and young boys at home, facing an uncertain future.

Social media overall has been a force for good, shining a bright light on the ongoing atrocities and hopefully helping to bring about more restraint in armed actions that will save lives.

Dr. Angelo Dalli is an AI Expert and tech entrepreneur based in Malta.