Teachers Union Head Breaks Down Malta’s COVID-19 Numbers To Find True Impact Of Schools

How significant are schools to Malta’s COVID-19 cases? It’s a question that’s been debated again and again over the past year, but a teachers’ union has now collated data to discover the actual impact.

Graham Sansone, head of the Union of Professional Educators, explained his calculations today, only using data from official sources.

Here’s how he drew his conclusion.

On 15th February, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that there were 2,227 cases among educators, students, and school staff since the start of October.

There were 140 days between 28th September, the traditional back-to-school date, and 14th February, meaning schools witnessed an average of 111 COVID-19 weekly cases.

In that same period, Malta registered a weekly average of 847 weekly COVID-19 cases, which means around 14.75% of all cases emerged from schools.