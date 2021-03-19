The Forensic Expert Keith Schembri Attacked Yesterday Was Also An Expert On Egrant Inquiry

Keith Schembri’s harsh criticism against a magisterial inquiry which reportedly recommends criminal charges against him was full of the usual political tropes, but there was one name he mentioned which people may be unfamiliar with.

Schembri singled out forensic expert Miroslava Milenovic for criticism, claiming her role in the inquiry has placed the entire inquiry’s findings into question.

However, he forgot to mention that Milenovic had also played a key role in the Egrant magisterial inquiry, which former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat used as proof that the infamous allegation was the “greatest lie in Malta’s political history”.

This what Schembri had to say about her:

“The magistrate appointed a certain Miroslava Milenovic as an expert, and it seems that she’s very popular with certain individuals very close to the establishment.”

“Miroslava Milenovic is or was the vice president of a Serbian political party called Enough is Enough. I won’t enter into the merits of this party’s values, but I know as a fact that her political affiliation has rendered her position as an expert hugely problematic.”

“Milenovic had no problem politicising the report, by saying that my deal with Times of Malta was a nefarious political scheme, presumably to appease the Labour Party.”

“She included in the inquiry documents that the establishment will certainly use for political attacks. And what is there to say about the inquiry itself and its conclusions?”

“The inquiry didn’t even listen to many of the people it interrogated. It relied solely on the advice of Miroslava Milenovic and another foreign firm that I know barely anything about.”