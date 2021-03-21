To Dream Again: From Eurovision To Election, Meet Lynn Faure Chircop, PL’s New Candidate 

Eighteen years after representing Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest, Lynn Faure Chircop has decided to take the political plunge and will contest the next general election with the Labour Party. She is one of three former Eurovision singers who are currently involved in politics, along with PN MP Claudette Buttigieg and Julie Zahra, who recently announced she will contest with the PN. And Faure Chircop is already establishing herself as an outspoken and policy-driven candidate. Lynn Faure Chircop, back then just Lynn Chircop, had represented Malta at the 2003 Eurovision Song Contest, with the melodic ‘To Dream Again’. She finished in a disappointing 25th place but, to be fair, was also given an unfortunate singing position, having to perform right after the eventual winner Turkey.

Seven years after the Eurovision, Faure Chircop also got to perform at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall in 2010 as part of a philharmonic tribute to the Beatles under the direction of Maltese conductor Alan Chircop. However, Faure Chircop could bring more to the table than just her voice and piano skills. She has experience as a teacher, of both music and German language, and is a qualified lawyer, specialising in family, property and international law, as well as child protection, which means she’s had to deal with some sensitive cases of child abduction. As advocate founder of One Voice Malta, she’s also provided consultancy about migrant integration, arguing that a good starting point in this regard would be encouraging them to learn how to speak in Maltese. After Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of the Maltese Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, addressed a recent national conference on unity in Maltese, Faure Chircop showered him with praise. “I was struck by the respect he showed by expressing his thoughts in Maltese, a true symbol of unity,” she said.

Faure Chircop has also been working as a government lawyer since 2005, occupying roles such as projects manager at the Education Ministry, senior legal officer at the Lands Authority’s Enforcement Section and head of the Social Care Standards Authority’s legal and licensing unit. She also has quite a lot of experience with the nitty-gritty side of politics, drafting policies and laws on behalf of ministries. Faure Chircop will now contest the next general election on the first and eighth districts and she’s already spoken on a number of sensitive issues. In a recent article for The Malta Independent, she called for more clarity on the proposed law to decriminalise prostitution, such as how the authorities will be able to identify pimps and what remedies prostitutes will have in the eventuality of abuse by their clients. She also questioned how the law will regulate the advertising of sexual services and how minors will be protected from being exposed to prostitution.

She also weighed in on a debate about whether it should be permissible for babies to be registered under a single parent in their birth certificate. “Since when has it become fine for parents to abdicate their obligations? How can a single parent take the law in their own hands and decide not to honour their responsibilities?” she asked. “If some mothers are in need, let’s make sure we help them, but let’s not justify abuse.” She said the state shouldn’t tolerate the abuse of social benefits, just because the parent registered as ‘unknown’ doesn’t want to shoulder responsibility. “In genuine cases, the mother shouldn’t feel obliged to carry out duties which aren’t hers to carry out, but it’s not fair for public funds to be used when a biological parent is traceable, oftentimes known by the authorities, and capable of working to maintain their children.”

During a recent F Living discussion that touched on fake news, free speech, and social media threats, Faure Chircop expressed sympathy with the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. “This story will never be forgotten, and no one can lighten the load that her family is shouldering,” she said. And when discussing parliamentary gender quotas, which are set to kick in by the time the next election is held, Faure Chircop stressed that the focus must be on the competence of the candidates. “We’re not talking about a TV competition, where the competence of contestants is irrelevant. Parliament isn’t a place to try and impress, but a place to expose your researched and consolidated work for the good of the nation,” she wrote.

Lynn Faure Chircop addresses Prime Minister Robert Abela

When speaking with Prime Minister Robert Abela during a political activity last Sunday, she called for the quota mechanism to be coupled with more “practical help” for women candidates to help them get their message across. “The reality is that if women want to become political front liners, they must be ready to combat a system of stereotypes and tribes. They feel it’s a continuous competition and I can feel this too. The majority of males have adapted to the system and have the means to do so, but not everyone appreciates the great challenges mothers go through.” Debatable as it is, one major advantage of the gender quota law is that it could very well shake Parliament up in a big way, giving several completely new MPs an immediate chance to impact the national agenda without first having to dislodge political district giants. If it leads to more focus on policy and less on grandstanding, it will certainly be a breath of fresh air. While she may not have made too much of an impact at Eurovision eighteen years ago, her new planned career path could give Faure Chircop an opportunity to have her voice heard nationally once again. Would you like to see Lynn Faure Chircop in Parliament?