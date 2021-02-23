Vince Muscat Could Be Out Of Prison By His 66th Birthday 

As punishment for his involvement in one of the most heinous murders in recent Maltese history, Vincent Muscat is set to spend the next 15 years in prison.

Muscat, known as ’Il-Koħħu’, was born in 1963, which means he’ll be 73-74 years old by the time his full prison sentence for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is up.

However, he’s already spent just over three years in prison, which will be deducted from his sentence. Moreover, remission – which is a standard for most prisoners – will see his effective jail term slashed by a further third, ie. four years.

This means Muscat could be released in seven-eight years when he’ll be 65-66 years old.

His light sentence comes at a cost – he’ll have to provide information against his fellow triggermen George and Alfred Degiorgio as well as against suspected bomb providers, brothers Adrian and Robert Agius (tal-Maksar) and Jamie Vella.

He was also separately given a presidential pardon in return for providing police with information about the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.