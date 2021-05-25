What We Know So Far About The Hidden Toilet Camera Photos Found On Marsaxlokk Restaurant Owner’s Device

A high-profile money laundering case took a strange twist yesterday after it was revealed that dodgy footage had been found on one of the suspect’s devices.

The footage, IT court expert Martin Bajada testified, was originally taken by a hidden camera which was installed inside a ladies’ toilet. It later ended up in money laundering suspect Albert Buttigieg’s possession, stored onto a USB stick.

Bajada passed on the footage to magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, who asked the police to investigate further.

How many photos were found?



Several reports yesterday said Bajada had found 14,000 photos of women inside the toilet within Buttigieg’s device. However, Lovin Malta is reliably informed that these 14,000 photos refer to 14,000 stills from one or more videos that the camera had filmed.

It is unknown how many people were actually filmed, but it’s certainly way fewer than 14,000, and many of the stills actually just show an empty cubicle.

Sources close to Buttigieg have told Lovin Malta that the video only shows a handful of people.



Who took the video?



Bajada never specified whether Buttigieg filmed the video himself or whether he received it from a third party. Indeed, his job was only to find evidence from Buttigieg’s IT devices which would require further money laundering police investigations – in fact, such evidence was found on three pen drives and a laptop.

However, he flagged the toilet footage to the magistrate because it could potentially be evidence of a separate, unrelated crime.

Sources close to Buttigieg say he didn’t install or operate the camera himself, but received the footage from a third party.