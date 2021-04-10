Who Is Raymond Aquilina And How Is He Connected To The Daphne Caruana Galizia Case?

Here’s a look at the police officer currently spending time at the Financial Crimes Department awaiting potential charges:

However, his relationship to the case goes far back, having played an instrumental role in the police’s investigation (or lack thereof) into major financial crime and corruption allegations.

Raymond Aquilina, who retired from the force soon after Yorgen Fenech’s arrest and is on a state-funded pension, is the name on everyone’s lips, as questions continue to swirl over the extent of his involvement in the leaks.

Malta woke up to the news that a former top-ranking police officer in the Economic Crimes Unit had been arrested on suspicions of leaking sensitive information from the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

The plot to get Aquilina to make Melvin Theuma’s case disappear

Aquilina had risen to notoriety after featuring in the testimony of middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma in the proceedings against Fenech, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat over the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Theuma has revealed to the courts that both he and Fenech were well aware of the police’s plans to arrest Theuma and carry out raids at a number of properties.

Police have revealed that they were pursuing a money-laundering investigation into Theuma’s gambling and loan shark operations in order to pressure him to reveal his information to the murder, including a wealth of tapes implicating Fenech and others. Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has already admitted leaking information to Edgar Brincat, Theuma’s close confidante.

In Theuma’s recordings, Fenech, the main suspect in the case, tries to assure the nervy middleman that a certain ‘Ray’ would be carrying out the arrest

Meanwhile, Theuma has testified that confidante Johann Cremona, who is also a business partner of Fenech, said that Raymond Aquilina would be handling the arrest and ensure that police interrogation does not extend to beyond money-laundering allegations.

“Dak orrajt (‘he’s alright’),” Cremona allegedly told Theuma.

Recordings allegedly show that Theuma and Cremona were confident in the plot, hoping that Cutajar would also assist in diverting attention.

“When the file is ready they will instruct the Commissioner… he doesn’t know it yet… he’ll pass it on to Raymond,” Cremona allegedly says.

Theuma has told the courts that the arrival of a different officer was the driving force in him revealing all his information to Homicide Superintendent Keith Arnaud.

Should the Aquilina plot have succeeded, a grand conspiracy involving the top echelons on Malta’s police force would have worked – and Fenech and the rest of the men charged with murder remaining free.

Aquilina was granted a quiet retirement amid the chaos of the political crisis that erupted following Fenech and Theuma’s arrest.

He was among a host of top brass figures in the Economic Crimes Unit that were shifted out of the department, including Antonovich Muscat and Ian Abdilla, who still remains an Assistant Commissioner.

Soon after retiring and getting the police pension that comes with it, Aquilina was appointed as the manager of Enemalta’s internal audit and governance section.

However, he was quickly booted out once Enemalta was forced to open up an investigation into the company’s dodgy purchase of a Montenegro wind farm, which is also linked to Fenech and 17 Black.

He is now under arrest for leaking information on the case. However, we will need to wait till his appearance in court before finding out the nitty-gritty behind his involvement.

What is worrying is that Aquilina is not the only officer facing such damning allegations. A magisterial inquiry into police leaks in the case has already been opened. But, court sittings have already revealed the intimate links between then-Deputy Commissioner Silvio Valletta and then-Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and key players in the plot.

Valletta, who is the estranged husband of Education Minister Justyne Caruana, was named as the source of information on crucial details like Caruana Galizia’s whereabouts in the lead-up to her murder and the imminent arrests of the three hitmen.

It has also been revealed that Valletta had an intimate relationship with Fenech. He held dinners with Fenech and went abroad with him on at least two occasions. Meanwhile, there exists a video of Valletta “fooling around” in Fenech’s Rolls Royce.

According to Theuma and parts of the tapes, Valletta leaks details like date of the of the three men charged with carrying out the murder, Muscat’s potential pardon, information that Theuma’s and Yorgen Fenech’s phones were wiretapped, and that Cardona’s number was discovered on the phone of one of Daphne’s killers.

Valletta, who is referred to as “Valletta l-oħxon” in Theuma’s secret recordings of Fenech, was leading the case into the assassination until he was forcibly removed by court order.

He was also the one who set up unprecedented briefings with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Schembri on the case. The briefings started soon after the murder and continued up until a month before Theuma’s arrest.

Valletta has somehow escaped charge and interrogation so far, while Cutajar is under criminal investigation for leaking information to Brincat.

Whatever the case, it would appear that Aquilina’s arrest could be the start of a day of reckoning inside the old guard of Malta’s police force.