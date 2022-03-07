Assisted Dying Activist: I Don’t Want Your Condolences When I’m Gone

This time a year ago, liberal rights were all the rage. A day would not go by without hearing about the potential legalisation of assisted dying, abortion or cannabis. What I failed to understand at the time was that I was merely a cog in a larger political wheel.

I felt hopeful that the recognition by political representatives translated into an understanding of the dire need for assisted dying to be legalised. At the very least, I believed that the political representatives that were striving to be elected by the people and for the people, empathised with the people. I was sceptical because assisted dying had been used as a marketing ploy in the past so this time I felt I had to be smarter.

When people in politics extended their public support for the cause, I asked them to go a step further than that and act upon their support in private. I asked for their participation not to be shown off like a prize pig at a fair. I asked for solidarity to be shown without expectation of anything in return and at first, I thought that they would.

Meetings were set, a plan of action was established and roles were allocated. To say that I was hopeful is an understatement because this was the first step to having an elective choice of ending pointless suffering, for people all across the nation. However, my hope was once again misplaced.

As manifestos were drawn up and electoral campaigns were established, meetings were postponed, calls were missed and messages were ignored. Days, weeks and then months went by without any follow-up and my community and I were left as electoral collateral damage because death is nowhere near as marketable as cannabis.

As our politicians fulfilled weekly obligations where they waved at the public and promised a united nation where everyone was considered as equal, I fulfilled 30 minute weekly visits to my father who was riddled with Huntington’s disease and suffering endlessly in residential care.

As our politicians cheered for a progressive island and celebrated its past and future, I watched my father forget the past, and I wept for my future.

As our politicians swore to provide a better quality of life for the people, I watched my father outlive his own life and dignity, in front of my very own eyes.

As our politicians hoped for a new lease of life for their respective parties, I watched my father with a tear rolling down his face, take his last breath.

After months of pointless pain, I buried my father. I could not move on with my life because I had not only lost someone who was my whole world, but I also knew that I had to face the same fate in years to come.

Could you imagine the psychological torment that that would place on a person? I racked my brain as to why this had happened, why history would repeat itself and the simple answer was that assisted dying just had not made it onto any manifesto.

I have always said it and I will say it again, death is not marketable enough for it to matter. This community of sufferers cannot be sold to the majority for votes and if something cannot be translated into a deciding vote, then it is just not worth the time to invest in it, be it research or policymaking.

None of the political representatives offered their condolences, and to an extent, I am glad that they did not because words are insignificant next to action, or inaction in this regard.

Discussions of personal stance in the media only provide gain for political representatives to appear as though they are doing their part without actually committing themselves to action. So no, my community and I will no longer be grateful to hear your two cents on the matter without any sort of follow-up.

I will also say this: there will come a time when others will be in my father’s place, when I will be in my father’s place, in some residential placement, waiting for life to end, in agonising pain both mentally and physically and you will feel the urge to extend your sympathy, your condolences even, when death comes.

Save your condolences. If you refused to help this community in life, do not insult them in death to make yourself feel better. You are just as culpable for failing to represent a minority in their right to a dignified death.

Sam Debattista is assisted dying activist.

