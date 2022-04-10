Cutting Joseph Muscat Down To Size: Robert Abela Has Deftly Brought His Predecessor Down A Few Notches 

How do you deal with an extremely popular leader who, in his own words, has decided against “fading away”? Bit by bit, behind the scenes and with deft precision, as Robert Abela has shown with his treatment of Joseph Muscat. Muscat has been making his presence felt in the weeks and months before the election, giving interviews, publishing Facebook videos and giving speeches at rallies of a select few PL candidates. In an interview with Lovin Malta, he confirmed he is in touch with “basically everyone” within the PL and said he decided to become more active following a police search of his home. On the periphery of the PL’s campaign, Muscat played his cards cautiously, never criticising Abela outright but never showering him with praise either, instead endorsing the PL ‘team’ and the PL ‘movement’. His implicit message to the Prime Minister seemed to be “We need to be united to remain in power, and if we’re to remain united, you need me on your side”. This placed Abela in an awkward situation. On the one hand, he wanted to stamp his own authority on the government and carve out his own legacy but on the other he didn’t want to anger Muscat and his most loyal supporters to the point of creating a rift within the party. After all, if the gap between PL and PN would have shrunk, Abela would have been perceived as a weaker leader than Muscat.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat

So he decided to ignore Muscat as much as possible, never voluntarily bringing up his predecessor’s name on the campaign trail, dodging all questions related to him and refusing to engage with Bernard Grech when the PN leader made constant references to Muscat during the final campaign debate. PL media house ONE News didn’t even report on Muscat’s intervention on the campaign trail where he discussed the Ukraine war and the merits of the LNG hedging deal. Now that Abela has beaten Muscat’s electoral record in terms of the voting gap between the two parties, he is taking decisions that appear to be sending a message to his predecessor. Edward Zammit Lewis, a close friend of Muscat who even holidayed to France with the former PM, performed admirably at the election, despite his infamous text to Yorgen Fenech mocking PL supporters as Ġaħan (stupid). However, he was left out of Cabinet entirely, even though Abela seemed pleased enough with his ministerial performance, which included delivering on widespread constitutional reforms, drug law amendments and an anti-femicide law. Michael Farrugia, who used to work as a parliamentary secretary within Muscat’s OPM and who was politically responsible for Melvin Thelma’s infamous phantom job, was also left out.

PL MP Edward Zammit Lewis

Alex Muscat, who used to work at Castille in the Muscat days as Keith Schembri’s deputy, was excluded too, despite being a young and up-and-coming politician. Chris Agius and Deo Debattista, two out of the three politicians who Muscat had endorsed on the campaign trail and who were instantly elected to Parliament, were left out of Abela’s Cabinet too. The third, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, was made a parliamentary secretary, but he was a new face and it would have been too jarring had Abela ignored his electoral success. Abela has pledged to add two more women to his Cabinet and there have been reports that these posts could go to Rebecca Buttigieg and Alicia Bugeja Said, even though Rosianne Cutajar performed better than either of them. Muscat had endorsed Cutajar though; could her exclusion from Cabinet be a coincidence? Yet the biggest telltale sign of Abela’s intentions vis-a-vis Muscat is the sudden resurgence of Randolph Debattista.

PL CEO Randolph Debattista

Debattista was CEO of the Labour Party at the time of the 2019 political crisis that led to Muscat’s resignation, and he was one of the few people within the party who spoke openly against what was going on. In Facebook posts that have since been deleted, Debattista dismissed Keith Schembri’s claims that he had lost his phone shortly before his arrest and condemned people who attempted to pin the blame for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination on her son Matthew. After Abela succeeded Muscat, Debattista became one of the new PM’s first casualties, losing his job as CEO before eventually being made editor of TheJournal, a new PL news website. However, Debattista has now not only returned to his old job as CEO but has also been co-opted to Parliament, a strange move seeing as the seat could easily have gone to someone who had contested the election. It seems that Abela may have well removed Debattista in 2020 to placate Muscat’s supporters, only to immediately reinstate him and give him a bonus after winning his own mandate by a larger margin than his predecessor. Abela’s message to Muscat seems clear – “I am not going to disown you, criticise you or try and damage your legacy, but if you want to remain active, then you should know your new place within the party”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela

Muscat will forever be loved by PL supporters for bringing the party out of the political wilderness, but he is no longer seen as the only person who can lead the party to huge electoral victories. Abela knows this and has immediately capitalised on this redimensioned Muscat through a number of power moves when choosing his Cabinet and PL officials. This shift in power between the two men could prove crucial in this legislature as inflation and other economic problems could make some start dreaming of Muscat’s ‘golden years of plenty’ and as several high-profile police investigations and court cases that could implicate Muscat or his former Cabinet continue. If push comes to shove, Abela could find himself more confident to disassociate himself from his predecessor although – as his reaction to the police search of Muscat’s home showed – he certainly won’t go out of his way to do so. In a best-case scenario for Abela, Muscat will either start openly singing his praises or take a few steps back from politics. Abela has made a statement of intent. This is his government, he is the man calling the shots, and the country’s future is in his hands. Muscat remains a powerful figure, particularly if he does indeed decide to return to politics, but, at least for now, he has been cut down to size. Do you think Robert Abela will go down in history as a better Prime Minister than Joseph Muscat?