Eight Reasons We Need Alex Alden Back As A Judge On Maltese TV
It feels like just yesterday that the island was losing their minds over former X Factor Malta judge and singer-songstress Alex Alden’s actual criticism on the show.
However, with a new talent show gracing Maltese airwaves every Sunday evening that seems to be giving free passes to one and all, we couldn’t help but harken back to a time when judges were actually giving proper feedback to acts, genuinely tried to support them – and definitely not standing up and mock-dancing them as they bared their souls to the island.
In light of all this, here’s eight reasons Alex Alden needs to return to the judges table ASAP.
1. She’s actually a musician herself.
Having a background in music and experience performing is a pretty useful thing to have, you know, especially when you are judging people performing on stage.
2. And isn’t afraid of being harsh when needed.
Remember when judges would say no to acts that needed work? Those were the days…
3. However, she’ll always build contestants back up.
Even if she gives people harsh feedback, there was never an undercurrent of mean-spiritedness – Alden wasn’t trying to embarrass anyone, and made sure she picked up any broken pieces left on stage.
4. And she was really able to create some national catchphrases in a singular breath.
As well as be the source of inspiration for countless Maltese memes.
5. She’s worked internationally.
Though she still has time to stop off at Serkin for a quick bite when she’s on the island.
6. And she brought some proper Gozitan couture to the wider eye.
Wearing Luke Azzopardi’s stunning outfits week in and week out was better promotion for the awesome Gozitan fashion brand than any commercial could ever be.
7. And the alternative scene had an actual mascot representing them on TV.
And beyond her fashion chops, Alden, who was best known in indie circles prior to X Factor Malta, was able to give the Maltese alternative scene some actual representation on primetime television.
8. Most of all, she just seemed real.
Keep keeping it real girl.
BONUS: She remains the queen of porridge on Instagram.
Seriously, if you aren’t soaking your oats overnight by now, what are you even doing?