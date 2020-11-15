Eight Reasons We Need Alex Alden Back As A Judge On Maltese TV

It feels like just yesterday that the island was losing their minds over former X Factor Malta judge and singer-songstress Alex Alden’s actual criticism on the show.

However, with a new talent show gracing Maltese airwaves every Sunday evening that seems to be giving free passes to one and all, we couldn’t help but harken back to a time when judges were actually giving proper feedback to acts, genuinely tried to support them – and definitely not standing up and mock-dancing them as they bared their souls to the island.

In light of all this, here’s eight reasons Alex Alden needs to return to the judges table ASAP.