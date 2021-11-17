GUEST POST: Alex Dalli Is Gone – But We Don’t Know If His System Of Abuse Has Left With Him

Alex Dalli has a lot to answer for.

Just last Sunday, reports said he bragged about shoving a gun in an inmate’s mouth. In the presence of an unnamed minister and government officials, Dalli is alleged to have boasted about turning the water off in inmates’ cells, leaving them in their own dirt for days at a time.

That’s just the latest in a series of allegations that point to grave, inhumane treatment at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Fourteen people have died under mysterious circumstances that the public is still in the dark about because the government refuses to publish magisterial inquiries into their deaths.

After the latest suicide, Dalli “suspended himself” and former head of detention services Robert Brincau replaced him. But we cannot applaud Dalli’s departure unless his system of abuse leaves with him.

The first step in tearing down this system of abuse is to open access to activists and NGOs, whose role is to ensure these prisoners are being treated humanely.

If Brincau is serious about wanting to help inmates, the least he could do is allow them to speak freely to the press and to NGOs.

We also cannot celebrate Alex Dalli’s self-suspension unless it leads to full accountability from those who, directly or indirectly, have brought about the situation in prison.

That includes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, whose inaction cannot be described as anything less than malicious and heartless.