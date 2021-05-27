GUEST POST: Amidst The Pandemic, Palestine’s Ambassador To Malta Cries For Recognised Humanity

Last week’s cease-fire in Gaza was only a chapter in Palestine’s long history of suffering. Eleven days of airstrikes resulted in 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, innocently killed simply because the Israeli government used the excuse of “attacking Hamas”. It’s laughable to consider 66 children as Hamas representatives. Attacking Gaza has been on Israel’s agenda, with a total of four attacks in the last 14 years. However, we cannot put aside this attack on Gaza simply because a cease-fire was agreed. Although the bombardment of Gaza headlined the news, with very much reason, Palestinians have been suffering for far too long. If this pandemic has taught the world anything, it’s this: humanity. Our lives have been controlled by the pandemic surrounding us and as we try to move forward with our lives, Palestinians still live under occupation. Why is it that the Palestinian’s basic human right to be treated with humanity is constantly being denied?

For starters, no control over borders such as Gaza’s shoreline, limitations on imports and exports, withholding Palestinian taxes indefinitely, no control over natural resources (natural gas and water): the State of Palestine is constantly denied a road to self-determination. Although the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 in 1967, a result of the Six-Day War, “express[ed] its continuing concern with the grave situation in the Middle East” and “emphasiz[ed] the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war and the need to work for a just and lasting peace in which every State in the area can live in security”, the attacks on Gaza and Sheik Jarrah prove how nothing gets implemented. We are now living in the 21st century: how is it that the Palestinians and Israelis continue to fail at reaching a final peace agreement? “Palestinians are suffering”, Fadi Hanania, Palestinian Ambassador to Malta, claimed in an interview last week at the Palestinian Embassy in Swieqi. “We believe having a Palestinian State is the only way to bring peace in the Middle East.”

A protest in London calling for Palestinian freedom