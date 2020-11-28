GUEST POST: APS Selling Its Own ‘Unholy’ Subordinated Bonds Is A Major Conflict Of Interest

APS finally issued its €55 million of 3.25% Subordinated Bonds due 2025-2030 which started trading on the Malta Stock Exchange on 19th November 2020, weeks after a Lovin Malta opinion piece revealed the “unholy coincidence”.

The aspects arising out of this bond issue a mere 6 weeks before a new EU Directive (BRRD II), intended to eliminate serious loopholes in the regulatory regime and protect further retail investors from investment misselling of subordinated bonds, comes into effect have already been discussed and will not be repeated.

In a fresh twist, APS Bank plc has been one of the appointed Authorised Intermediaries who will have sold the issue. It means that APS has been expected by the regulator, MFSA, to objectively confirm the appropriateness or suitability of any investment in this bond by those retail clients who will have done so through APS’ branch network.

This when APS has a manifest conflict of interest in selling its own junior bonds, a process known as Self-Placement.

The EU’s European Securities and Markets Authority published a Statement in June 2016 in which it emphasised the potential conflict of interest of banks issuing subordinated bonds and selling them to own clients. ESMA says that in the case of self-placement “there is a heightened risk that the interests of a firm may come into conflict with the best interests of its clients”.

In a Paper prepared for the European Parliament of June 2018 under the title “Misselling of Financial Products: Subordinated Debt and Self-placement”, it is explained how “many of the retail investors do not realise that the financial instrument they are buying is dangerous and could be subject to complete loss of value in case of restructuring” and that this is especially dangerous when “financial institutions use their branch networks to sell to their depositors subordinated debt issued by them”.

The EU Paper concludes that “the issue of misselling of subordinated debt by financial institutions to retail investors is, without a doubt, the most serious regulatory and enforcement failure in the EU since the 2008 crisis”.

BRRD II has been enacted in order to close this and other loopholes. Alas, this comes into effect on 28th December 2020, six weeks after the APS issue. Naturally, in spite of this coincidence, all has happened in good faith.

Of course, MFSA has enough troubles of their own to care about such niceties at this moment in time, and this in spite of the raison d’etre, functions and objectives of the MFSA being none other than consumer protection. Dealing with its’ officers jaunts in Las Vegas takes priority to rocking the boat with the Church’s bank on such petty scores.