GUEST POST: Disinformation Is Big Business, So Don’t Be A Ġaħan

As the poster girl for IT klutzes, I am in the perfect position to explain why and how we may be taken in by assorted tricksters, frauds, cheats, con artists, scammers, swindlers, charlatans and others of their ilk.

There was a time when Fake News consisted of letters from Nigerian Princes, widows of filthy rich Emirs, and American attorneys look for people with one’s (unspecified) surname, in Malta. The press still throws up occasional stories of women who were hoodwinked by someone purporting to be God’s gift to womenkind – but that is another story for another day.

What we have here is a ham-fisted attempt at cryptotypography, distypography or pseudotypography… call it what you will (people can create fake websites, so Henry Whelchel can create fake words…).

Are you a Ġaħan?

Sometimes, a fake website is created with finesse. There is a tactic called the IDN homograph attack, which basically consists of using a letter that looks like another – but isn’t, like when you use the upper case I instead of the lower case l, or Cyrillic α, or any other letter that looks like an a, instead of the English a. For instance, maybank2u.com is not mɑybɑnk2u.com, and citibank.com is not citibɑnk.com.

The ones that are sullying our ether are less likely to pass muster, if one is careful – they just spell names differently, or leave out letters when the real site’s address is used.

Sometimes, a homograph attack website is funny; in 2011, Completely Anonymous registered a domain name homographic to television station KBOI-TV. It was an April Fool’s Day joke reporting that the Governor of Idaho had issued a ban on the sale of music by Justin Bieber. We can safely say that anyone who clicked on the link was… Rick-Rolled.

A homograph website may be satire; and it falls into disuse when there is no longer the “need” for it.

Sometimes, it’s malicious and serious; in September 2017, security researcher Ankit Anubhav discovered an IDN homograph attack wherein the attackers registered adoḅe.com to deliver the Betabot trojan.

People behind fakes sites have a lot to win – and a lot to lose. But they think the game is worth the candle, especially if they have an agenda. It is anyone’s guess as to the who, what, and why, are behind the mushrooming local fake sites

But of course, fake sites are not the only way that fraudsters use to try and fool us into believing lies. In Maltese we say that people throw a stone and hide their hand… that is why people love sites that help you invent a new identity, to hide your actual one.

The identicon generator is a free online tool to generate visual representations of a hash value; it’s like an avatar that protects a user’s privacy… or, in plain language, make him anonymous.

Even the most streetwise punter turns into malleable putty at the hands of shrewd shysters. We have all seen the amusing advertisements that “allow” us to be a not-a-hair-out-of-place version of ourselves, or even Einstein or Mona Lisa, during video conferences, by using Ali Aliev’s invention. The ‘fact’ that anyone with an iPhone can do this is very worrying, and the implications are enormous.