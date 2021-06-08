GUEST POST: I Travelled From Malta To London With A Vaccine Passport. This Is What Happened

The following is a tale of what you can expect should you choose to travel to the UK at the moment.

I arrived last Friday at Heathrow on KM100. The flight was around a third full. I had with me my negative test from St James Hospital, my UK passenger locator form, my Air Malta passenger locator form, my Malta Vaccination Certificate (no one cares, it doesn’t count) and proof that I had ordered my day two, day five and day eight tests for the UK.

The total cost of all required tests was around €440.

To put what I am about to tell you into some kind of context, I last travelled to the UK in December, near the height of the pre-vaccination pandemic.

I was not required to take a test. When I arrived at Heathrow back then, I went straight through the E Gates; nobody requested any documents. I dutifully quarantined for ten days, nobody checked on me.

This time was somewhat different. Upon arrival, following the customary three mile walk at Heathrow, you are ushered into a ‘snake queue’ in the arrivals hall. All passport holders from the UK, EU, US, Canada, Japan (why ?) join one queue; everybody else is in another.

Oh, and forget what the UK press announced about red list travellers arriving at another terminal, they don’t. They are in a separate queue but the same terminal.

This particular form of queueing hell was perfected over many years by The Disney Corporation. Heathrow seems intent on recreating the conditions of a hot Florida summer waiting with your screaming kids to get on Space Mountain. If you ever want to catch Covid, this is the place.

Heathrow have faithfully copied all the Disney torture techniques including the classic ‘Let’s make them think they’ve reached the front of the line then send them into another hall with an even bigger queue.’ At this point, you can see the immigration officers stifling a giggle.

It took me three hours almost to the minute to arrive at the immigration desk. This was partly because out of eight desks only four were manned. For a period, two of the four were manned by trainees. The trainer was smirking.

Having finally retrieved my bag, I grabbed a cab. The driver was a very nice Iranian gentleman who regaled me with stories about how you could buy a negative Covid certificate for five US Dollars in Tehran. If however, you wanted a positive test changed to negative, it might cost you ten.