GUEST POST: MEPs Defend Fundamental Rights of Citizens, Oppose Mandatory Vaccine Certificates

Some members of the European Parliament have spoken out against mandatory health passes, noting that fundamental rights are under threat by an abusive and oppressive Digital Covid Certificate system. In an unprecedented move that has so far slipped Maltese media coverage, four MEPs from several minority party groups joined forces to react against clear violations of basic human rights across the European Union. The members took a joint stance in defence of the basic rights of all EU citizens, which they underlined as being fully under threat due to mandatory vaccinations and an abusive COVID-19 certificate system. Speaking at a press conference in Strasbourg in October 2021, they voiced the dire concerns of staff members working for the European Parliament. In fact, staff could lose their jobs if they do not submit to green certificates, aka compliance certificates. The press conference called ‘Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate’ was attended by four MEPs: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).

Of their own accord, these MEPs voiced the concerns of millions of European citizens fighting all over Europe for their fundamental rights, the protests of which have largely gone unreported, in turn leaving many with the false impression that they’re not happening at all. After emphasizing the importance of human rights, MEP Christine Anderson stated clearly and unambiguously: “Let me say this, I am not afraid of this virus. What I am afraid of is governments abusing this or any other crisis for that matter, to infringe on civil rights, to revoke them or to question freedom altogether. “What we have seen in this crisis is that civil rights and liberties have been transformed from fundamental rights to privileges that governments grant or revoke as they see fit. I call on all Europeans to stand up to any government trying to take away our freedom, civil rights, and liberties!” Lawyer and MEP Francesca Donato echoed a similar sentiment, stating: “we have a terrible situation in Europe today because human rights are not respected […], and all over Europe peaceful protests are violently repressed.”

Introduced as an arbitrary mechanism to allow freedom of movement, the certificate is being used in countries by national governments as a ‘compulsory’ passport for every social activity, be it employment, going to the theatre, the pub or elsewhere, she said using Italy as an example. “And so, we are forcing citizens to receive invasive and risky health treatments because the informed consent that citizens are obliged to sign to receive the vaccines is not free: it’s an extorted consent.” “So, even when people have medical contraindications for receiving vaccines, they are obliged to take them. They are forced to do it because they would lose the job, would lose their fundamental rights if they don’t do it.” “And when these people have adverse effects, even very severe adverse effects, they don’t receive any free assistance. Even reports of adverse effects are very rare. The data of adverse effects that we can read on papers are just underestimated.” “So we have a medical issue that has turned into a democratic issue. We must all today stand for the defense of human rights in Europe, we must do it all together, and we must do it now,” she concluded. MEP Ivan Sinčić underlined that the European way of life is under grave danger. He said: “it is really sad to see freedoms, rights and the rule of law endangered in Europe today. Unfortunately, in some countries, you cannot keep your job without a Digital Green Certificate, you cannot enter public buildings without DGC, you cannot enter a shop without a DGC.”