GUEST POST: Never Again. Robert Abela Must Draw A Clear Line Under The Joseph Muscat Era

Responsibility for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been firmly laid at the feet of Joseph Muscat and his circle of corrupt ministers and close advisors.

The current Prime Minister has apologised to Daphne’s family. He has done the right thing. But that is just the first step.

Joseph Muscat continues to try and get sympathy from his supporters by accepting the report ‘with reservations’.

As the person who led the campaign of vilification of the journalist from the very front, and who fostered a culture of impunity for his corrupt friends to thrive, he needs to be held accountable and to be sanctioned.

He should be ashamed of himself, but instead, he casts doubt about the integrity of the board of inquiry.

Prime Minister Abela, Malta looks to you to do the right thing. Disown Muscat and his cronies.

This would start the long healing process which the country must go through. It will never bring Daphne back and she will never pen another article or be with her loved ones. It will however prevent our country from having its name dragged through the mud by its leaders.

The Nationalist Party has clearly offered the government its unconditional support for this to happen, both to implement the suggested reforms as well as to drive the message home. Bernard Grech was clear: Never again.

Now it’s your turn Robert Abela, to show that you draw a line under Joseph Muscat’s era.