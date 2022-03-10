Guest Post: Planning Authority Is Jumping Through New Hoops To Destroy Gozo

There’s a story about Sannat that says that centuries ago, farmers in Gozo were looking for new land to till to feed their families. They eventually settled in a small area in the south, where they worked characteristic Gozitan slopes into fields. Some say their hard work earned the town of Sannat the emblem of two sickles and a bundle of wheat. The motto of the village became labor ante omnia – work before anything else. This is Sannat’s legacy: generations of farmers and residents who have pledged to take care of the land around them. Now, a 125-unit complex threatens Sannat’s countryside, its character, and ultimately, its legacy. All because construction magnate Joseph Portelli wants to get the chance to make a quick buck. The development, being voted on by the Planning Authority on Friday, will jeopardise the livelihoods of farmers who make a living in Sannat. It will be built just 300 metres away from Ta’ Ċenc, home to one of the most iconic and scenic views in both Malta and Gozo. Forget about taking your kids or your family for a walk in this open space – they will end up playing in the construction debris and overturned soil. Forget about hiking a challenging trek by scenic cliffs, the only sight you will see is hymacs and construction work.

Developments of these epic proportions are usually subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) – an expert evaluation of the way proposed projects will affect their surrounding environment. But Portelli and his friends have managed to avoid this process by splitting the project into three smaller applications that would not be subject to an EIA. The Planning Authority is aware of this but does not seem to care, for reasons that have so far evaded residents. We do know, however, that Portelli has openly admitted to speaking to politicians to “speed up” his projects. In fact, earlier this year, the PA resorted to a highly puzzling move to try and get this project approved. Proposals of this size have to be analysed by the authority’s case officers – specialists hired specifically to assess an application and recommend the project’s approval or rejection. The case officer analysing this development was clear and unequivocal in their decision: this application should be refused because it will exceed height and massing regulations, apart from countering basic planning policies. But instead of listening to their own experts’ decisions, the Planning Authority has strangely requested the project to be reviewed by the Executive Council, another body within the authority whose role does not even include processing these types of applications.