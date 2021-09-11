GUEST POST: Tasting Colours And Hearing Feelings – A Life With Synesthesia In Malta

At age 10 I asked the nurse if the IV drip came in another flavour. She checked me for a fever.

To this day whenever I’m stuck to an IV, I get that metallic taste in my mouth, as if I was keeping a Euro coin under my tongue. Nowadays, I keep it to myself to (try?) not sound weird. But this phenomenon I and many others experience actually has a name: Synesthesia. (si·nuhs·thee·zeeuh).

Synesthesia is a neurological condition that causes certain stimuli to trigger more than one sense.

You may see the colour blue, but also taste it or smell it.

What’s better is that there is no rule to it, blue needn’t taste like the sea as much as it could taste like a packet of Twistees.

The word synesthesia is a mashup of the Greek words “synth” meaning “together” and “ethesia” which means “perception”.

What’s happening is happening in the brain, specifically an area called the limbic system, which is usually involved in regulating our emotional experience-literally the drama in your life. It seems to be a “cross-wiring” of this area with different sensory systems across the brain, say for example those associated with touch or vision.

It’s not uncommon for people with synesthesia to view days of the week in color, like purple Wednesdays, hear sounds when people touch them, and even taste certain flavors when they hear certain sounds.