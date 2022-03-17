Guest Post: University Debate Shows How Malta’s Educational System Failed

Tribalism in Maltese politics is nothing new, but the behaviour of students during Thursday’s debate between party leaders shocked many. Chants of “Robert, Robert” and “Viva l-Labour” drowned out speeches throughout, while Robert Abela grinned like a Hollywood star in the spotlight. This is, however, only the tip of the iceberg. The debate was indicative of several deep-rooted issues in Maltese politics, and society as a whole. Independent candidates and small parties were excluded from speaking because they are not fielding candidates from every district. While there is indeed a lesser chance that an audience member would live in their districts, their voices should still have been accommodated. It was also difficult not to note the lack of female speakers, with five of Malta’s parties being led by men. This was made evident in the parties’ (except ADPD) anti-choice stance, rooted in misogyny. Nonetheless, the biggest issue made clear in this debate was the lack of critical thinking of the students present, with the chanting and booing from all sides reflecting the lows of our educational system. It should be noted that the University Debate has become a weaponised partisan tool, with PNPL sympathising students brought in by the busload as a show of force. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

This is, in itself, a reflection of the current educational system. The lack of encouragement to think critically leads to students becoming indoctrinated by the media and political parties themselves. This is only reinforced by student groups Pulse and SDM, which for many are the first mention of politics in a school system. Educational institutions should be fostering creativity and encouraging students to form educated opinions, but the reality is that students pass through the system mindlessly consuming information. Schools actively shy away from discussing potentially controversial issues, with politics remaining a taboo subject. It is no wonder, then, that students are echoing the ever-familiar tribalistic values without stopping to think. These young people are the product of a lacking educational system that continues to fail its students. A system that actively discourages critical thinking leaves no room for students to grow into well-rounded adults. The students present at the debate are a result of their parents, friends and family, who have been failed by this same system and left vulnerable to indoctrination. Clearly, the educational system is not working. Schools teach us to stay quiet and follow orders, preparing us only for a monotonous job market. The lack of stimulation extends well into higher education, with plenty of university students remaining silent, if not unaware, in the face of pressing issues. This detachment from reality was only furthered by the euphoric chants of students interrupting a discussion on the ongoing war in Ukraine. In this very debate, Cacopardo made reference to the lack of critical thinking in today’s current student population and stated that education should be a tool to strengthen social justice. One must then wonder how education can possibly strengthen social justice when most have no clue what social justice entails. Students and young people alike are left to fend for themselves in this regard, often turning to available yet biased information as educational material. This leaves plenty of students more knowledgeable about foreign politics, such as that of the USA, than of their own country. It is no surprise that when they come to vote they are unfamiliar with the system, as well as the policies that will directly affect their lives. When the voting age was lowered to 16, no education was given, leaving many teens to simply follow in their parent’s footsteps.