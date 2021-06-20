GUEST POST: Why Dragging Our Feet Over Għajn Tuffieħa Is A Recipe For Disaster

Natural areas in the Maltese Islands are a limited commodity that are under a lot of pressure stemming from anthropogenic activities and uses. Laws are in place to counter any damage sustained but what really counts for these areas are sound management structures that can manage activities and reduce their impact.

The site at Għajn Tuffieħa, formerly managed by the Gaia Foundation, is not currently under a management agreement but is in a limbo state where no form of management is being carried out.

The Gaia Foundation relinquished its management rights for the area in December 2020, following a stretch of twenty years of site management.

The Għajn Tuffieħa site forms part of the Maltese Coastal Cliffs (Rdumijiet ta’ Malta), a Natura 2000 site that stretches from Bengħisa to ic-Ċirkewwa. The area is important for a variety of factors, mainly related to important habitats and species that are protected on both local and at European level as well as endemic species that are only observed in the area.

Such a site would merit increased attention and protection, which it has to a certain extent through a variety of legal notices and conservation orders.

But this protection is futile if not monitored and managed in a controlled manner. Environmental problems need to be tackled at the beginning and not after they happen.