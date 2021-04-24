GUEST POST: Why Malta Should Consider Electronic Tagging For Some Prisoners

“Every move you make, every step you take, I’ll be watching you” A popular saying in the surveillance and probation field is that, in order to truly know what the person is doing and what choices he is going for, you would need to practically live with them. From a practical standpoint, we all recognize the impossibility of this situation. But isn’t electronic tagging the closest we can get to this ideal? Locally the first attempt to introduce the system was back in 2009 when the Restorative Justice Task Force recommended the establishment of the system at both the pre-trial and sentencing phase of the criminal justice system. Unfortunately, it did not materialise, and the entire system was shelved over cost concerns. This was also brought up during a parliamentary session dated 12th of June 2012, when MP Dr Franco Debono had flagged the need for the system locally. Obviously, electronic tagging cannot prevent a crime from happening however it can control where a person is allowed to go. The tag can have embedded technology that creates a virtual fence around those areas where the perpetrator cannot penetrate. If this happens, without any doubt, the user of the electronic tagging will lose his rights, and will also be arrested because they would have breached the conditions that would have been imposed on them as part of the contract for electronic tagging. A further benefit is that the system can also address secondary victimisation which is the families of the perpetrator who may have nothing to do with the behaviour of the convicted person and would end up suffering the consequences – these could be the young children, the wife, the parents, etc.

So, giving the immediate opportunity to re-integrate with family enhances the quality of life of not only the inmate but also of the immediate family. The concept of electronic tagging can serve many purposes but if we had to simplify, we can rest on two dimensions, which are the social aspect and the security aspect which also includes the economic perspective. The main objectives are related to control and to have more efficient management of the offender or suspect while at the same time striking a balance between justice, victims and perpetrators. This means that by using electronic tagging one can look into addressing issues of recidivism (the tendency of a convicted criminal to re-offend) where locally the recidivism rate is very high, giving an opportunity to the suspect or the sentenced person to reintegrate into society, find a job and continue to live a normal life while avoiding the stigma that comes with entry to prison. To the contrary of popular beliefs, the tag also comes with a number of benefits to the victim. It can address the fear of crime knowing that the perpetrator cannot escape, so the social combination of using electronic tagging meets the economic factor of addressing efficiency and efficacy because the cost of having a person in jail at present is very high (approximately €90 per day).

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed recently that the intention is for the system to only apply to prisoners that are serving short sentences and those who are not deemed to be a danger to society. The question comes naturally taking into account the plethora of benefits that comes with such a system; why are we only focusing on the niche use with regards to prison? And why are we not also seeing the benefits it can have at the pre-trial phase? According to the most recent source locally about 30.1% of those being detained in prison are remand prisoners (still innocent and still without a sentence). Wouldn’t it make more sense if we could grant bail to most of these inmates and use electronic tagging with them? This could give the person much-desired dignity and the opportunity to not set foot in jail and avoid the problems that are associated with the concept of prison in general. This would also give the opportunity to the individual to be reintegrated into society, earn money, go back to school, re-integrate in different ways, and also have a better quality of life. The minister also made reference to the fact that this can also be used in collaboration with home arrests.