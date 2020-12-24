Is Tax Evasion Money Laundering Now? Maltese Hairdresser’s Case May Open A Major Can Of Worms  

With the stakes at an all-time high for Malta’s money laundering regime, a hairdresser and her driving instructor partner have found themselves at the centre of it all.

Clint Vella and Sylvana Fenech were charged with money laundering after police noticed discrepancies between their declared income and their lifestyles. A raid on their Mosta home revealed notes of cash stashed around the house.

Police confirmed in court, following questions by the couple’s lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb, that Vella and Fenech aren’t believed to have profited off trading in arms, drugs, prostitution or any other black market activity.

It seems like a textbook case of tax evasion and yet they were also charged with money laundering.

Police were well within their legal rights to charge the couple with money laundering. After all, the legal definition of money laundering incorporates the use of money and assets despite knowing they had directly or indirectly originated from crime.

Tax evasion is a crime, so the use of money that hasn’t been taxed could technically classify as money laundering. This seems to be the legal logic the police applied here and it could set a worrying precedent for several citizens moving forward.

From self-employed workers under-declaring their income to people not declaring their part-time work, tax evasion is quite rampant in Malta but it’s usually settled administratively. The evader strikes a deal with the taxman and pays their dues to the state over an agreed period without the case ever reaching court.