70,000 People Are Done With PL And PN: Is Malta Ready For A New Political Party?

If you thought 40,000 voters could have a radical shift on Malta’s political landscape, just think what sort of impact 70,000 can have on the country. There has been no better time for a new party to enter the fray and seize the opportunity.

The Labour Party is going to win the general election this time around, there’s no question about it. But a Misco survey commissioned by Lovin Malta has put a spotlight on a growing number of disenfranchised and disillusioned voters that are hungry for a new direction.

11% of people are not turning up to vote, with early voting turnout figures indicating that the number could even be higher. Almost 17% of people say they want neither Robert Abela or Bernard Grech as their Prime Minister.

It’s not even just the leaders that are the problem with over 22% of people feeling that neither the PN or PL are solving their issues, while a further 22% feeling completely indifferent to the situation.

70,000 people is a political force that can lead to a paradigm shift in Malta’s current political stalemate. It is a sleeping giant just waiting for the right movement to come along and wake it from its slumber. All it needs is an actual leader.

Without a real option to turn to, voters are left without a choice or an interest in the campaign. And while most of them will simply turn to old habits come 26th March, it speaks to a significant number of people who are simply tired and fed up with the tired politics of the mainstream parties.

Around 20% of people are so disengaged that they are simply not tuning in to the election and while the Ukraine crisis and a number of other issues could be contributing to this number, it should not detract from the lack of connection between a growing percentage of the electorate and the two main parties.

Malta’s current crop of smaller political parties are not the answer and continue to struggle under the weight of being single-issue movements that are quickly co-opted by the mainstream.

AD has been around for almost 40 years and has failed to win a seat in parliament despite countless attempts to do so. Arnold Cassola and Harry Vassallo, for example, have in the past made some gains in single elections but failed to build long term political movements.

Maltese third parties so far have been amateurish and fail to convince voters of their ability to govern. And this time around is no different with Malta’s smaller political parties collectively polling below 2%.

Still, the failure of small parties should not be an indictment that a new party can never be successful. In Italy and France, new political parties have taken over the entire system following widespread rejection of mainstream politics. Why can’t the same happen here?

Politics is tough and will need countless sacrifices for those involved – but with so many young people hungry for change joining political parties, maybe the idea should be pooling resources together to create something entirely new.

It’s easier said than done and inspiring political leaders do not simply fall from the sky. However, you do not need to look far to see how successful similar grassroots movements have been in other countries.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with Donald Trump, Brexit, Macron, Cinque Stelle or Lega – each of them has proven as much. And if you think of their supporters as bigoted and ignorant – maybe you should instead ask yourself why you aren’t taking a more direct stand?

Of course, that group of people is not a monolith of thought and share radically diverse opinions on crucial issues. But they share a common vision of change in a country that has seen the cost of living sky rocket while our identity and heritage is sledgehammered into oblivion.

It will struggle because of the lack of common beliefs but starting on a clean slate would certainly make their job easier in convincing people that they are ready to govern.

A new party does not even need to win over all of those 70,000 votes but rather needs to capitalise on the momentum of even a fraction of those voices to eventually onboard people outside of the number.

For around 20%, the PN and PL are simply at odds with their political vision, a damning indictment on the parties themselves, who can only seem to attract people by promising them positions or government contracts.

Offering them something new can be the spark of a new political force.

Neither the PN or PL will change – despite promises to do so. Unfortunately, history has proven time and time again that a big game in opposition rarely translates into action once they attain power.

Why would they when the cards are constantly stacked in their favour? Politicians live off a system of rent-seeking and little accountability – changing the system goes directly against their interests.

Over 100 years of PN and PL supremacy has created a toxic political atmosphere where thousands cannot see beyond red or blue. And you cannot blame them.

Both parties have poisoned the mouths of thousands of people in the country after decades of corruption, scandal and abuse of power. Their actions have made dialogue impossible and then exploit it, using it to their benefit.

Worse yet, they have well-oiled propaganda machines that are designed to distort political discourse – all with the blessing of the Broadcasting Authority, which PN and PL unsurprisingly control.

That’s why it’s time for a new political movement – one borne out of hunger to actually see the issues that matter to all of us actually become a priority in the country.

Corruption, environmental destruction, kleptocracy and false promises are the name of the game in Malta. And while some people might still be singing the red and blue tune, there are many out there who want a radical change in Maltese politics.

And while it might be too late to enact major change come 26th March, the seeds have been sewn for a real political force to emerge.

All that is needed is for the right group of people to rally behind an inspirational leader and seize the opportunity that has been handed to them on a plate by the current political class.

Would you vote for a new political party?