Malta’s First Leaders Debate In Five Years Proved One Thing… We Need Way More Of Them

Despite all the criticism of mediocre leaders, partisan students and a lack of deep discussion, this week’s leaders’ debate at the University of Malta has been the highlight of this election campaign by far. Finally, after so many years, people got a chance to see how the leaders of PL and PN perform when confronted directly by their main political rival. It was by no means the greatest political debate Malta has ever seen. Robert Abela and Bernard Grech barely got out of second gear and the presence of three small party leaders on stage served as a buffer for direct confrontation between the two main leaders. Still, it was something. Malta has long been starved of political debate on a popular platform, with debate gradually eroding year by year. The seeds were sown by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat when he decided not to give a single interview to the independent press for years and didn’t take part in a single live debate at the 2019 European Parliament election campaign. However, they have been accelerated by his successor Abela, who has retained Muscat’s interview-boycotting strategy and taken it further.

Malta’s most popular debate show Xarabank was axed and its spiritual successor L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa followed suit after its host Mark Laurence Zammit flagged political interference. All few remaining debate and current affairs shows were then relegated from PBS’ main channel TVM to a secondary channel TVMNews+, which a recent survey found is less popular than F Living, a small, independent and family-run TV station. This is Malta’s first general election in recent history where political debates are completely absent from the national broadcaster’s main station, and the effects of this strategy on public discourse are clear. With fewer visible debates on political affairs, more people are tuning out entirely. To be clear, this isn’t the only reason why a cloud of apathy and political ennui has overshadowed this election campaign but it’s clearly playing a part. Robert Abela’s logic is obvious – information is power and he wants to control the flow of information to the public as much as possible.

Debates are unpredictable. You can be prepped by professionals for weeks and study all your opponent’s most popular talking points but you know that he might still catch you off guard and expose your vulnerabilities to the nation. Weak political spin can easily be exposed for what it is and Freudian slips are not uncommon, especially if you’re faced with a moderator and political opponent who know how to get under your skin. Debates also tend to leave a lasting impression on voters. But debates are crucial in a democracy. By placing political leaders under pressure and making them think on their feet, their real personalities are more likely to be exposed, traits people deserve to know given how many sensitive issues Prime Ministers must deal with everyday. They also offer voters a direct contrast between the leaders on offer, allowing them to assess their styles at the same time without having to switch channels.

And if there’s one major positive to draw from last Thursday’s debate it’s that there was a clear thirst for it. It’s probably fair to say that there have never been so many media houses present at a single event in Maltese history and the anticipation and the excitement in the air was palpable. Students crowded the hall entrances for hours, ignoring pleas from organisers to form a straight line, submitted questions to the leaders, cheered, booed and heckled them and, crucially, discussed the debate among themselves afterwards. Finally, after a slow start to the campaign, it felt like an election was happening. Unfortunately, it’s likely to be the last general leaders’ debate of this campaign, with the next two debates set to focus on business communities and the last one – organised by the Broadcasting Authority – traditionally tending to resemble a double interview more than a debate. And that’s a crying shame. Do you think Malta needs more political leaders’ debates?