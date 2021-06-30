Lovin Malta Is A Melting Pot Of Ideas And We’re Committed To Show You That Now More Than Ever

On behalf of the Lovin Malta team:

Lovin Malta is losing a boss, a mentor and a friend. Chris was instrumental in showing us a new way to navigate through the tricky world of media and journalism in the country.

With his wealth of experience in the industry, Chris helped build a new media house from the ground up, and in only a few years, Lovin Malta grew into the most followed news media outlet on Facebook.

He played a key role in teaching us, believing in us and moulding us into the team we are today.

One of the reasons behind Lovin Malta’s success is the freedom Chris granted the team. Journalists are not only allowed but encouraged to place their own ideas on the table and develop their own opinions and approaches.

This mentality was instilled by Chris and many important figures like Acting CEO David Grech and Chief Operations Officer Bettina Falzon, but we relish the responsibility of ensuring it succeeds him. The company’s values transcend the individual employees working there.

Lovin Malta isn’t and never will be a monolith of thought. Our diversity in thought and opinion has been at the foundation of everything we do. We pride ourselves on our ability to disagree, argue, and still work together to find the best stories in the country.

Our commitment and loyalty have never been to an individual. It has been to Lovin Malta, the fantastic, hard-working staff who make it all happen, our commercial partners, and our devoted readers who always come first.

Our rise was the sum of every single person who walked through our doors, making Lovin Malta what it is today.

It certainly will be difficult seeing a well-loved team member move towards the other side. However, his decision to enter politics will only strengthen our resolve to be fiercely independent.

We will continue to work tirelessly towards this aim, unafraid to share opinions and stories regardless if they offend or challenge the status quo.

And it goes without saying – Chris will now be subject to that intense scrutiny and determination that’s so integral to Lovin Malta.

Embracing the distinction between personal opinions and subject matter is nothing new for the team. This is something we do every day, reaching out and talking to some of Malta’s most controversial voices regardless of our own beliefs.

Not everyone in the newsroom agrees with Chris’ decision or his assessment of the political situation in Malta, and that’s perfectly fine.

There is nothing wrong with having an opinion, even in a country as politically divided as Malta. Freedom of opinion, including political opinion, is a human right, and that will continue to be the case.

What’s important is recognising that we must push them aside when deciding between what’s good or bad, right or wrong.

We have been conditioned into thinking Malta should be reduced to a dichotomy to either red or blue. When in truth, Maltese people are diverse, intelligent, compassionate, and have a mosaic of opinions. We will continue to strive to be the voice of a modern Malta.

Of course, as always there will be critics and we continue welcoming your feedback, no matter how tough it may be.

It is undoubtedly a challenging period for Lovin Malta, but we’re determined to not only survive but continue to soar.

Goodbye Chris, and good luck. We look forward to holding you accountable in the months and years to come.