Now PL And PN Are Blatantly Ignoring COVID-19 Restrictions, Rules Should Be Scrapped For All

Malta’s two major political parties showed everyone what they really think about the current COVID-19 restrictions yesterday. Politicians, activists and supporters alike – including Health Minister Chris Fearne – were seen standing up, celebrating, removing their masks and paying no heed whatsoever to social distancing guidelines. While the PL’s rally may have had the illusion of an event that followed the rules, the PN didn’t even go that far, not even providing seats for their supporters, let alone taking down their contact details or scanning their vaccine certificates. Police officers were present at both events but there didn’t seem to be much, if any, efforts to enforce the rules for seated events. To the PN’s credit, its leader Bernard Grech has recently started questioning the logic behind Malta’s COVID-19 rules, but Prime Minister Robert Abela has downplayed calls to immediately lift restrictions, even as his own team breached them in front of his own eyes.

PN Leader Bernard Grech

This has gone beyond ridiculous. Sure, a general election is a huge deal for the nation and an exciting time for politicians but many people were forced to cancel, delay or scale down their plans and dreams throughout the pandemic for the past two years, up until only a few weeks ago. If the authorities really feel that COVID-19 restrictions need to stay in place for now, the least they could do is set an example and follow the rules themselves. If they cannot stop a seated event from turning into a standing event, they should allow standing events to return – immediately, not in April or May. If they cannot ensure that all their supporters are vaccinated, they should scrap the remaining vaccine entry rules. If they cannot get their own politicians and supporter to wear masks, they should scrap the rules forcing children to wear masks while at school and workers to while them throughout their shift. X Factor judge and music producer Howard Keith Debono has decried the “two weights two measures policy” shown to the entertainment industry, but in truth it’s more than that.

Prime Minister Robert Abela

It’s a sign that the authorities are willing to introduce increasingly arbitrary-sounding pieces of legislation that they have no intention of following themselves. It’s contempt of the public, basically no different to Boris Johnson’s infamous lockdown parties… only in full view of everyone. Removing COVID-19 restrictions all at once wouldn’t be a radical move. England is set to remove all its COVID-19 restrictions today, while Denmark, Sweden and Norway have already done so. Now that political parties have shown how they intend to carry out election proceedings, it’s clear that Malta should follow suit. Should Malta scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions?