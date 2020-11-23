د . إAEDSRر . س

The Only Thing Cringier Than Bernard Grech's First Foray Into TikTok Is Rosianne Cutajar's Reply To It

Politicians/potential leaders of the nation attempting to jump on social media trends invented by tweens is already hard enough to deal with for any sane person.

But seeing high-ranking officials who developed a reputation on being witty with her barbs in parliament try to embarrass the Opposition leader by way of a very outdated minor meme is enough to do your head in.

Bernard Grech’s TikTok debut was cheesy and cringy enough – but no one needed junior minister Rosianne Cutajar to add “Malta – Greċja” on top.

Literally no one.

The PN’s first TikTok is part of a trend of people choosing between two different options. Cutajar’s witty take replaced the choice with “Malta” and “Greece” and was posted on her Instagram stories.

Now, Malta’s political scene isn’t exactly known for its maturity on the best of days.

Shadow ministers shouting obscenities in parliament left, right and centre and a government that is literally unable to congratulate a Maltese woman being super successful just because of her political beliefs.

But milking a dead joke to throw shade on a man who, for all intents and purposes, is clearly stepping out of his comfort zone to attract young blood to the Nationalist Party, is both pretty lame and yet, rather par for the course.

Grech is no Dave Chappelle, for sure, but you can’t fault a man for trying… as painful as that try was.

I mean, why attack the fact that Grech blew off media when they tried to ask for his opinion on important topics like euthanasia when you can just make a Greek joke, ya know?

Here’s waiting for Grech’s next TikTok, when he tries to balance a cup of milk on his head to that funky song just for someone to make an Assedju quip.

Tajba bro, ux?

