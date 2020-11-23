The Only Thing Cringier Than Bernard Grech’s First Foray Into TikTok Is Rosianne Cutajar’s Reply To It

Politicians/potential leaders of the nation attempting to jump on social media trends invented by tweens is already hard enough to deal with for any sane person. But seeing high-ranking officials who developed a reputation on being witty with her barbs in parliament try to embarrass the Opposition leader by way of a very outdated minor meme is enough to do your head in. Bernard Grech’s TikTok debut was cheesy and cringy enough – but no one needed junior minister Rosianne Cutajar to add “Malta – Greċja” on top. Literally no one.

The PN’s first TikTok is part of a trend of people choosing between two different options. Cutajar’s witty take replaced the choice with “Malta” and “Greece” and was posted on her Instagram stories.