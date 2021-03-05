WATCH: Benna’s Red Velvet Milkshake Is Shaking Up Malta

Benna’s new Red Velvet Milkshake has created a buzz on the island as the cake-flavoured beverage has flown off of shelves across the island. The combination of its vibrant colour and delicious scent and taste have had Maltese people raving about it. Highlighting its popularity, Benna’s Facebook page has reached 40 thousand likes as dozens of consumers have posted their love of the limited-edition beverage.

Among the many reactions to Benna’s latest creation, was a full-blown review video by TikTok star Henry Galea – the self-dubbed King of Maltese Milk. Known for his crazy and stunning make-up transition videos, he only recently hit the one million followers milestone on the site.

Having been previously “obsessed” with Benna’s Chocolate Milkshake, Galea has now moved to the Red Velvet Milkshake as it sets to potentially become his new favourite. “It smells just like [red velvet] cake!” Galea notes in his first impression of the milkshake. He went on to note that the colour of the beverage is “this is pink! Literally pink, pink!” The five-minute-long, amusing review perfectly captures everyone’s initial thoughts regarding the Red Velvet Milkshake – including the very true question on why it is so pink, “it is like I am seeing liquid bubble gum.”

The snazzy, sensual introduction to Benna’s limited edition drink is definitely making a storm in Malta. Whilst the discussion on whether the milkshake properly encompasses the taste of a red velvet cake, it has no doubt become Malta’s latest top beverage. Tag a Red Velvet Milkshake lover!