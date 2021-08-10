REVIEW: A Local DIY Burlesque Show That Defied Odds In The COVID-19 Era

In this virus-trodden era, events were some of the first things to get the cut. Now, they’re slowly returning thanks to Malta’s stellar vaccine roll-out – and the island was graced with the naughty nights promised by the fourth edition of the Burlesque and Variety show, MalTease. Lovin Malta was invited to see all the glittering performances up close and personal. Here’s all you need to know. 1. What is MalTease?

Besides being a kinky play on words, MalTease is a yearly performance showcasing the best in local and foreign acts, specialising in the bawdy, provocative and comedic. Hosted by Malta’s finest Burlesque icon, Undine LaVerve, the show, which took place on the last weekend of July, was a variety night of glittering, burlesquian bodies in the act of seductive tease, as well as classic jazz tunes and even a magician. Sure, the theatre of Spazju Kreattiv is no cabaret bar by any stretch of the imagination, but despite the cut-throat COVID-19 restrictions which left half the seats bare, performers stranded in other countries and the odd blunder, the show did what it set out to do – celebrate bodies, talent and sensuality of all ages sizes, and colours amid memorable costumery and music. 2. The show

Despite the emptiness of the theatre, there was a strong air of anticipation for a night of quality entertainment. Presented by the seasoned actor and bubbly presenter Colin Fitz, the audience was graced by the queen Undine, raunchy local acts like Bella Stardust and Mabel Moonshine; the dream dance team from LaVerve’s very own Burlesque Academy of Malta (BAM) and other musical and magic-infused acts. 3. Undine LaVerve

Undine LaVerve, the island’s pioneering and internationally recognized Burlesque dancer, as well as BAM’s seductive headmistress, opened the night with her classic allure. Moving around the stage adorned in feathers, it was hard to not fall into a hypnotic spell, especially since it felt she was always looking straight at you. LaVerve, also known as the “sin-sational siren of the Mediterranean” hit off the show with a bang. It’s no surprise that she is the beating heart of the art in Malta and beyond. 4. Bella Stardust

A sparkling sensation – Bella Stardust, one of the mentees of LaVerve, gave a lighthearted yet deeply empowering performance. Dressed in a hand-made rainbow costume and fists in the air, she stripped it all away to present her message to the audience, cleverly embroidered into her belt: FUCK BEAUTY STANDARDS! It received a loud and rightly deserved applause. 4. Mabel Moonshine

This dismantling of rigid beauty standards is an integral part of Burlesque. It’s a chance for everyone to embrace their sexuality, sensuality and body in every form. Mabel Moonshine, another LaVerve mentee, embodied this in her naughty-but-nice act. Teasing us with her see-through lingerie, Moonshine proved that showing yourself off as a curvy woman is not an “act of bravery” but it’s an act of pure power! 5. BAM

MalTease is basically the yearly recital for the ladies and gents of BAM. There was a true sense of camaraderie, performing in a circle for eager spectators. It’s another important facet of Burlesque – because no man is a (sequined) island here. 6. Henk Wolswijk and Larissa

Of course, it was a variety show, so you’d expect there to be some other kinds of acts. Heffe, LaVerve’s very own father, acted as a digestif between dance acts, serenading us with old jazz songs. And like any good digestif liquor, it hit all the right spots. Wolswijik later returned to the stage for a naughty prisoner-officer piece, the officer played by his wife. It’s really no surprise that LaVerve is the burlesque baby she is. Then came the beautiful renditions of Larissa, a home-trained jazz singer, who combined the clothing tease of Burlesque whilst singing classic tunes like La Vie En Rose. These acts, like magic, transported us into an era of roaring jazz. 7. Magician

On par with the illusionary feel of the show, Gwilym Bugeja, a young, charismatic magician, performed two tricks that night. I won’t say what the tricks were, but I can tell you that each one – including his impromptu jokes – thoroughly impressed the crowd. 8. International acts

To top off the night – Spazju Kreattiv was graced with two stellar acts from beyond these three islands. The otherworldly performer from Slovakia, LottaLove, moved us with a breath-taking number, complete with special light effects. Its message erred on the sombre side, speaking of a devalued state of being. Last of the international acts was the chiselled acrobatics performer from the UK, Kain Soma. Dressed as the fireman of all our fantasies, his act delved into the world of burlesque with aerial straps act, in a way that was awe-inspiring, suggestive and sensual with a hint of darkness. Overall, it was a distinctly unique evening of glamour, laughs and ethereal entertainment, which can change the way you see other bodies and your own, in a little over an hour and a half. 9. The Theme

Each year, LaVerve explains, has a running theme. “Since we launched MalTease back in 2015, we wanted to honour an idea throughout the show, she told Lovin Malta. The first and third editions, for example, were centre on different ideas Strada Stretta: a street in the capital known after-hours entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries. “The second one was about over-development, something very apparent in Malta,” she added. This year, no theme was more obvious than a revival of entertainment post-lockdown. In fact, the show beings with a voice recording between present Colin Fitz and Undine LaVerve, where the burlesque dancer convinces Fitz to imagine what a big production could be like right now. “Essentially, the show happens in our imagination. I didn’t want to make it all doom and gloom, but uplifting. Sure, there were countless obstacles but we managed to make it happen, with the help of our community. The show must go on!” she said. And what a show it was. If you’re looking for a clean-cut professional show, this is a far thrown sequined feather away from that. But there’s so much more to MalTease than that. It was a show of intense friendship, of putting on a great show despite all the odds to send an important message. That every single kind of body can take the stage and be shown off. That entertainment is not a luxury, but a human need. You might have missed this year’s edition, but another show is already in the works. Make sure to watch this page to find out about the upcoming performance in April 2022. Tag someone who should read this!