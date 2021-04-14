Five More Years Of Memes: Malta Really Went In On Yesterday’s Revelations Surrounding Labour’s 2013 Viral Video
When truth is stranger than fiction, you just know the social commentary is going to be top-notch. And that’s exactly what happened yesterday when an actress famous for impersonating a pepe’ Nationalist switching to Labour in a 2013 voting campaign video ended up being hauled to court over money-laundering linked to a smuggling ring.
The viral video in question, Courage to Vote, was uploaded nearly eight years ago to the day, and had already been viewed over a whopping 90,000 times by yesterday. But in the last 24 hours, the old classic gained nearly 20,000 more, with many pointing out some very ironic quotables like actress Floren Sultana complaining about government officials “fattening the pockets of their klikka” and acting “as if they bloody own the place”.
So of course, the memes had to step in for a good old-fashioned roast marathon.
Starting off where most memes start off these days – the ever-growing dank community that is Malta Pastizziposting (now in its third iteration) – numerous screenshots of the video and photos of the 29-year-old Maltese woman started making the meming rounds.
Here is a very small portion of the absolute overload that was yesterday.
It all started the way you’d expect it – with a flawless meme template perfect for exploitation.
Within minutes of user T. Mallia’s submission, memes involving Floren and her ‘proudly Nationalist mummy’ arguing were everywhere.
And whether it was the actual news of the day, a new infrastructure project by Ian Borg, or the ongoing 40k meme, nothing and no one was safe.
But with every meme template, comes mutation and evolution.
As the same three-tiled meme started appearing everywhere, some were compelled to take things up a notch… and take things up a notch they did.
Whether it was a slight alteration of the character, a change in scenery, or a complete contextual upgrade, it was time for Phase 2 of the meme.
Meanwhile, others took a more self-aware approach to the whole thing…
This is 2021. The fact of the matter is, there’s already a meme for every sort of scenario. And while this new template was completely brand new, some felt they had already seen something vaguely familiar years ago… in the form of the American Chopper argument meme.
So some mixed the international and Maltese memes together. Others pitted them against each other. And others still added another one in courtesy of Drake, for good measure.
But the meme template wasn’t the only way people were roasting the 2013 video… and everyone surrounding it.
From Floren Sultana’s fishy business ventures to the Nationalist mother’s seemingly prophetic promise, all was laid to bare throughout the day.
By the end of the day, some were even forced to ask themselves and everyone around them – whatever happened to the rest of the family?
In the meantime, check out some of the most prophetic moments from the video in question, courtesy of a fact-checking TikTok brought to you by yours truly.
Honestly, at this rate, if someone had just casually called out a bunch of numbers at some point in the video, I would’ve just gone and played them at this week’s Super Five.
@lovinmaltaofficialRemember kids: mother is always right 👩😂 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##lovinmalta ##politicalmemes ##fivemoreyearsofgideb ##couragetovote♬ original sound – Lovin Malta