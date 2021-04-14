Five More Years Of Memes: Malta Really Went In On Yesterday’s Revelations Surrounding Labour’s 2013 Viral Video

When truth is stranger than fiction, you just know the social commentary is going to be top-notch. And that’s exactly what happened yesterday when an actress famous for impersonating a pepe’ Nationalist switching to Labour in a 2013 voting campaign video ended up being hauled to court over money-laundering linked to a smuggling ring.

The viral video in question, Courage to Vote, was uploaded nearly eight years ago to the day, and had already been viewed over a whopping 90,000 times by yesterday. But in the last 24 hours, the old classic gained nearly 20,000 more, with many pointing out some very ironic quotables like actress Floren Sultana complaining about government officials “fattening the pockets of their klikka” and acting “as if they bloody own the place”.

So of course, the memes had to step in for a good old-fashioned roast marathon.

Starting off where most memes start off these days – the ever-growing dank community that is Malta Pastizziposting (now in its third iteration) – numerous screenshots of the video and photos of the 29-year-old Maltese woman started making the meming rounds.

Here is a very small portion of the absolute overload that was yesterday.

It all started the way you’d expect it – with a flawless meme template perfect for exploitation.

Within minutes of user T. Mallia’s submission, memes involving Floren and her ‘proudly Nationalist mummy’ arguing were everywhere.

And whether it was the actual news of the day, a new infrastructure project by Ian Borg, or the ongoing 40k meme, nothing and no one was safe.