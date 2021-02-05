Kaxxaturi Kicks Off Lovin Malta’s Binge Watching Marathon Tomorrow At 11.30!

So get ready for Jon Mallia to take you on a journey through all of Malta’s most pressing issues, one amazing joke at a time.

Straight off the back of the announcement that Lovin Malta is the most popular online TV platform , the watch party kicks off tomorrow at 11.30am with Lovin Malta’s cutting-edge satirical news programme, Kaxxaturi.

Get ready for the binge-watch marathon that’s ready to take over 2021. Lovin Malta is bringing some of your favourite shows to your laptop and tv screens in a series of awesome watch parties!

It doesn’t end there over the next few weeks, we’ll be launching watch parties of all our programmes – which according to the latest broadcasting surveys, are some of the most popular in Malta.

Lovin Eats, Lovin Meets, Basically, Jon Jispjega and more will be available for you to enjoy in one satisfying sitting from the comfort of your home!

And better yet – the watch parties are the perfect space to catch up with everything you’ve missed ahead of new exciting seasons of some of your favourite shows!

For those interested in sponsoring and being part of the Lovin family, please reach out to [email protected] or hit us up on any of our social media pages.

Share with someone who needs to check this out!