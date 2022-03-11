د . إAEDSRر . س

Tune In At 4.30pm For Quickfire Takedown Of Maltese Politicians Dishing Out Cash For Votes

There are a few simple facts of life in Malta: birth, death and politicians offering the world (and in some cases more) to voters, regardless of it being illegal and in poor taste.

Tune in at 4.30pm to check out Maltese comedians in a quickfire takedown of the country’s rampant clientelism… just in time to breathe some life into a lacklustre election campaign.

Nake.TV is a group of Maltese comedians behind some of Malta’s most famous viral moments, including an infamous parody of the Labour Party’s ‘Taghna Ilkoll‘ campaign.

