WATCH: 5G, Zero Deaths And Bill Gates – Valletta’s COVID-19 Protestors Open Up With ‘Malta’s Most Serious News Site’

What does a COVID-19 protest look like? We’ve seen some pretty mad photos and videos of street demonstrations and outrageous picket signs… but last Saturday, we got a teaser of what that would look like in Malta.

The demonstration, which saw a small group of people taking to Valletta to protest Malta’s “draconian” COVID-19 measures (and 5G, weirdly), was the first of its kind on the island.

But beyond what the protest’s spokespeople had to say, what was going through the minds of those in attendance? Well, that’s where “Malta’s most serious news site” came in.

Taking to Valletta for an in-depth(ish) report, Bis-Serjeta’s Karl Stennienibarra quizzed some of the gathered demonstrators on their beliefs… and everyone from Bill Gates to Charmaine Gauci (who has apparently now sold her soul and country) was quickly brought up.

In one particular instance, a man holding a handwritten sign claiming “nobody died from COVID-19” and “wearing masks = criminal idea spreading harm” was ushered away from the congregation by one of the organisers. The cherry on top? He was the guy seen as the guy who went too far with his conspiracy theory, with one of the organisers actually signalling to the cameraman that the man was a little bit crazy.

“Some people who attended the protest and watched the video complained that I had cherrypicked and edited the footage,” Stennienibarra told Lovin Malta of the report. “But if we published all the footage, the viewers’ minds would’ve exploded from all the truth that was exposed.”

