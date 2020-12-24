WATCH: After Promising ‘Careful Dismantling’ Of Marsaxlokk Farmhouse, Excavator Filmed Smashing It Down

But the scene on Triq iż-Żejtun captured today told a completely different story…

Stuck near a historic Marsaxlokk farmhouse were some clear orders from Malta’s Superintendent for Cultural Heritage, ordering its “careful dismantling”. It required workers to take each masonry stone down by hand and number them for its eventual reconstruction.

Language is subjective – words are sometimes lost in translation or misinterpreted because of cultural differences. It seems to be the case with a head-scratching scene captured by a Marsaxlokk citizen yesterday.

…as dust rose in plumes as the farmhouse was taken down with an excavator.

The Superintendent of Cultural Heritage later clarified that this choice was deemed the lesser of two evils. It said this method of destruction was accepted but failed to remove the planning permit.

Superintendent of Cultural Heritage Kurt Farrugia told Times of Malta the building was in such a dire state, a lot of its material would have had to be new if it were to be rebuilt.

Additionally, the discovery of an archaeological site underneath the building also required its demolition.

It seems it wasn’t a case of misinterpretation, just a little forgetfulness – let this be a lesson to us all (but particularly those behind this confusion).

