WATCH: Maltese Man’s Euphoric Musical Ode To Marsa Junction Will Make You Wonder If Traffic Even Exists

You may think that you’ve been stuck in traffic recently, but you are totally wrong, as one Maltese man’s new video shows.

In an upload that’s already racked up nearly 30,000 views and garnered 150 shares, one man drives through the newly-minted Marsa junction in proper jubilant form.

Playing typical triumphant Maltese music, the man drives from the Paola roundabout down to Marsa, asking people to “look at what they did”. As he drives on the road, sharing it with but a handful of other cars, the man is positively overflowing with joy at what he’s experiencing.

“Us in the south have been given a new lease of life. What bliss! Thank you Labour, thank you.”

The video came after several people took to social media to complain about multiple incidents of standstill traffic forming in the Marsa and Santa Lucija areas last week.

However, this video showed that there was no traffic in Marsa, so who knows what those *haters* were talking about, right? Always so negative, madoff.

Oh by the way, if you plan on driving through Marsa this evening, mind yourself – apparently there’s xeba traffic.

