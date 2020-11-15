WATCH: Maltese Man’s Hilarious Post-Bender TikTok Racks Up Nearly Two Millions Views

Coming back home at 5am after a long night out with boys is fun and all, but if the missus is still up and waiting for you, get ready for trouble. That’s exactly what one Maltese TikToker wanted to warn everyone… and he ended up going viral in the meantime!

Already used to posting a whole lot of videos ranging from dances to inspirational pick-me-ups, Clinton Camilleri took things to a whole new level a couple of weeks ago when he uploaded a TikTok jumping on the popular track ICE by Morgenshtern.

The clip sees Clinton arriving home in the early hours of the morning, only to find his partner angrily waiting for him at the top of the stairs.

Clinton’s TikTok quickly blew up, hitting 1.7 million views, over 144,000 likes and upwards of 10,000 shares.

The hilarious clip ended up boosting the Maltese TikToker, with Camilleri now sitting on over 30,000 followers.

And while he’s had a whole lot of videos since then, Clinton even uploaded a follow-up to the viral video which itself got over 33,000 views. “I would’ve told her to leave if she doesn’t change her attitude,” one person told Clinton, urging him to “have bigger nuts”.

But if you show up with a pan, you can rest assured that she’s going to one-up. It’s just the way of the game, Clint.