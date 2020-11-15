د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Maltese Man’s Hilarious Post-Bender TikTok Racks Up Nearly Two Millions Views

Author profile image

By

0

@clintoncamilleri86😂🙈🙈 #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #parati♬ ICE (feat. MORGENSHTERN) – Morgenshtern

Coming back home at 5am after a long night out with boys is fun and all, but if the missus is still up and waiting for you, get ready for trouble. That’s exactly what one Maltese TikToker wanted to warn everyone… and he ended up going viral in the meantime!

Already used to posting a whole lot of videos ranging from dances to inspirational pick-me-ups, Clinton Camilleri took things to a whole new level a couple of weeks ago when he uploaded a TikTok jumping on the popular track ICE by Morgenshtern.

The clip sees Clinton arriving home in the early hours of the morning, only to find his partner angrily waiting for him at the top of the stairs.

Clinton’s TikTok quickly blew up, hitting 1.7 million views, over 144,000 likes and upwards of 10,000 shares.

The hilarious clip ended up boosting the Maltese TikToker, with Camilleri now sitting on over 30,000 followers.

And while he’s had a whole lot of videos since then, Clinton even uploaded a follow-up to the viral video which itself got over 33,000 views. “I would’ve told her to leave if she doesn’t change her attitude,” one person told Clinton, urging him to “have bigger nuts”.

But if you show up with a pan, you can rest assured that she’s going to one-up. It’s just the way of the game, Clint.

@clintoncamilleri86Reply to @capdollaz 😳😳😳 ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##parati ##xyzbca♬ ICE (feat. MORGENSHTERN) – Morgenshtern

Got a cool TikTok worth shouting about? We want to hear from you!

Send us your coolest clips on Facebook, [email protected]or just tag us on TikTok.

In the meantime, for all things Maltese, weird and wonderful, be sure to follow Lovin Malta on TikTok.

Tag someone who needs to check this out!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Super Spooky, Super Viral! Maltese Make-Up Artist's Creepy TikTok Gets Nearly Five Million Views

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK